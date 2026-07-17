Trump to personally present the trophy to the champion at the 2026 World Cup final

·0·Sport
Trump to personally present the trophy to the champion at the 2026 World Cup final

The 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will be attended by a high-ranking guest. US President Donald Trump will watch the decisive match from the stadium and participate in the ceremony to present the World Cup trophy to the winning team.

The White House confirmed Trump's attendance

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final, which will be held on July 19.

"The President is looking forward to attending the final match," Leavitt said at a press briefing. She did not provide information on which team Trump would support in the final.

Before the final, Trump will also attend a FIFA reception to be held at the Trump Tower in New York.

Trump will present the trophy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had previously stated that the US President would participate in presenting the World Cup to the champion team.

Thus, it is expected that Trump and the FIFA head will appear on the pitch together during the post-final awards ceremony.

The final will be held in New Jersey, not New York

The decisive match between Argentina and Spain will take place at MetLife Stadium, listed in the FIFA calendar as New York New Jersey Stadium.

The arena is not located in New York City, but in East Rutherford, New Jersey, nearby. The final will begin on July 19 at 7:00 PM local time.

Trump has presented a trophy at this stadium before

The US President also attended the final of the FIFA Club World Cup held at the same stadium in 2025.

In that match, Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0. Trump participated in the awards ceremony and presented the trophies to the winners alongside the FIFA president.

The trophy will be presented to Messi or Rodri

As the defending champion, Argentina will fight for its fourth World Cup title in history. Spain, meanwhile, has the opportunity to become world champion for the second time since 2010.

After the final concludes, Donald Trump will present the trophy to Lionel Messi or Spanish captain Rodri.

Which team's captain do you think Trump will present the World Cup to?

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Messi explains why the final against Spain will be difficultMessi explains why the final against Spain will be difficultToday, 09:40Guardiola reveals the key to the final: What does Spain need?Guardiola reveals the key to the final: What does Spain need?Today, 09:34Kokand-1912 strengthens defense: new transfer announcedKokand-1912 strengthens defense: new transfer announcedToday, 09:29Yurevich reveals the two qualities that turned Abdukodir Khusanov into a starYurevich reveals the two qualities that turned Abdukodir Khusanov into a starToday, 09:19Casillas issues sharp challenge to Argentina ahead of finalCasillas issues sharp challenge to Argentina ahead of finalToday, 09:05MLS enters a new era: Are Christian Pulisic and Antoine Griezmann heading to the USA?MLS enters a new era: Are Christian Pulisic and Antoine Griezmann heading to the USA?Today, 08:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret