Trump to personally present the trophy to the champion at the 2026 World Cup final

The 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will be attended by a high-ranking guest. US President Donald Trump will watch the decisive match from the stadium and participate in the ceremony to present the World Cup trophy to the winning team.

The White House confirmed Trump's attendance

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final, which will be held on July 19.

"The President is looking forward to attending the final match," Leavitt said at a press briefing. She did not provide information on which team Trump would support in the final.

Before the final, Trump will also attend a FIFA reception to be held at the Trump Tower in New York.

Trump will present the trophy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had previously stated that the US President would participate in presenting the World Cup to the champion team.

Thus, it is expected that Trump and the FIFA head will appear on the pitch together during the post-final awards ceremony.

The final will be held in New Jersey, not New York

The decisive match between Argentina and Spain will take place at MetLife Stadium, listed in the FIFA calendar as New York New Jersey Stadium.

The arena is not located in New York City, but in East Rutherford, New Jersey, nearby. The final will begin on July 19 at 7:00 PM local time.

Trump has presented a trophy at this stadium before

The US President also attended the final of the FIFA Club World Cup held at the same stadium in 2025.

In that match, Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0. Trump participated in the awards ceremony and presented the trophies to the winners alongside the FIFA president.

The trophy will be presented to Messi or Rodri

As the defending champion, Argentina will fight for its fourth World Cup title in history. Spain, meanwhile, has the opportunity to become world champion for the second time since 2010.

After the final concludes, Donald Trump will present the trophy to Lionel Messi or Spanish captain Rodri.

Which team's captain do you think Trump will present the World Cup to?