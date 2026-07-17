Thomas Tuchel attributes England's defeat to 'football DNA'

England's 1-2 defeat to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi-final remains the center of discussion. According to Thomas Tuchel, a simple tactical change would not have been enough to save the team after they opened the scoring.

"No formation could have helped us"

In an interview with Sky Sports, the German coach noted that the English players became overly passive after scoring the goal.

"At that moment, I felt that no tactical formation in the world could help us. Because we played too passively and were not physically strong enough," Tuchel said.

He stated that the English were unable to stop opponents breaking into their penalty area in time. Errors in ball handling made it even harder for the team to escape the pressure.

The game changed drastically after the goal

Although England opened the scoring in the match, they gradually ceded the initiative to Argentina thereafter.

Tuchel said he had not yet seen the full statistics, but admitted that England's ball possession significantly decreased after the goal.

"We couldn't compete for aerial balls and, as a result, we retreated deeper into defense. That was not in our plan, but that's how the situation unfolded," the coach said.

Because the team could not hold the ball in the opponent's half, Argentina had the opportunity to launch consecutive attacks.

Argentina found gaps in the defense

Tuchel noted that the Argentine midfielders joining the attack from the second wave became a major problem for England.

The English were unable to track the players running forward from the center. Argentina, in turn, exploited the open spaces, delivering dangerous passes through the wings and the center.

"The opponent's passing was at the highest level. We needed to regain control of the ball. Otherwise, it was impossible to break out of the press and regain the initiative," Tuchel explained.

"It's not embedded in our football DNA"

The England head coach did not attribute the defeat solely to errors in one match. He also said that a playing style based on ball control is not as deeply ingrained in English football as it is in Spain, Argentina, or Brazil.

"I think ball possession is of decisive importance. Perhaps this aspect is not as embedded in our football DNA as it is in the football of the Spanish, Argentines, and Brazilians," the expert said.

In his view, these national teams know how to control the tempo of the game by keeping the ball. England, however, was forced to lose the ball quickly and retreat to defense under increased pressure.

Tuchel sees the problem as broader than tactics

England led for a long time in the match against Argentina. However, the passivity at the end of the game, the loss of ball control, and the gaps in defense deprived the team of a spot in the final.

Judging by Tuchel's statement, he attributes the cause of the defeat not just to incorrect substitutions or a chosen formation, but to systemic characteristics in English football.

Do you think the defeat was caused by a tactical error, or is the problem in the style of football, as Tuchel suggests?