Drug trafficking of 3.2 kg of narcotics thwarted in Tashkent

·36·Society
Drug trafficking of 3.2 kg of narcotics thwarted in Tashkent

Several cases involving drug trafficking were uncovered in Tashkent during the "Safe and Healthy Country" operational activities. Officers from the State Security Service (SGB) and the Main Internal Affairs Directorate (GUVD) put an end to the circulation of over 3.2 kg of narcotics in the capital.

In the Bektemir district, two previously convicted citizens were apprehended. They were born in 1998. During the inspection, 1.2 kg of heroin, 100 grams of mephedrone, as well as electronic scales and packaging materials were found in a Gentra car and a rented apartment.

In the Shaykhontohur and Olmazor districts, three more members of the criminal network were detained. It was reported that they were born between 1980 and 1985. During searches of residences and vehicles, over 1.8 kg of hashish and 46 grams of opium were seized.

According to the information, all of those detained had previously been held accountable for similar crimes.

Criminal cases have been initiated regarding these incidents. Investigative actions are currently underway.

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