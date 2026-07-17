Neurotechnology Miracle: Paralyzed Man Moves His Arms Again After Six Years

A major breakthrough at the intersection of medicine and high technology has occurred: using a next-generation neurointerface, a completely paralyzed person has regained not only the ability to move but also the sense of touch. This achievement opens a new door of hope for millions of patients who have lost mobility due to spinal cord injuries. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Keith Thomas, a resident of New York State, was paralyzed from the neck down due to an accident in 2020. According to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine, scientists managed to restore broken connections in his nervous system by implanting special microchips into his brain. This technology allows signals from the brain to be transmitted directly to the muscles.

A digital bridge between brain and muscles

The system's operating principle is highly complex: implanted electrodes read the patient's intention to perform a movement and, bypassing the damaged spinal cord, send the command to sensors on the wrist. At the same time, sensors on the fingertips return the sense of touch back to the brain, allowing the patient to feel the objects they are holding.

After 35 weeks of intensive training, Thomas's strength increased by 86 percent in his right hand and 62 percent in his left. He reached a level where he can independently perform daily tasks such as drinking water from a glass, eating, and even wiping his face. Most importantly, he learned to handle delicate and fragile objects with care.

Unexpected biological recovery

The most surprising aspect of the study is that the technology did not just act as a mechanical aid; it began to reshape the patient's nervous system. Scientists note that due to the method of simultaneous stimulation of the brain and spinal cord, sensation in Thomas's right wrist has partially recovered spontaneously.

This means that even when the neurointerface device is turned off, the patient continues to feel his body. Such a result is a rare phenomenon in modern medicine, proving that nerve fibers can regenerate after long-term paralysis.

Although this technology is currently in the clinical trial stage, experts plan to implement it for the general public in the future. If this method continues to prove successful, it may become possible to restore the movement of not only arms but also legs. This would be a revolutionary step that would fundamentally change the lives of people confined to wheelchairs.