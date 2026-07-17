67-year-old jersey finds a new owner for millions of dollars

·23·Sport
67-year-old jersey finds a new owner for millions of dollars

Brazilian football legend Pele's jersey worn in the 1958 World Cup final was sold for a massive sum at auction. Sotheby's auction house press office reported that the unique jersey was sold to its new owner for 4.88 million US dollars. This jersey is associated with one of the most memorable matches in Pele's career. In the 1958 World Cup final, the young forward scored twice, playing a decisive role in Brazil's first-ever world title. In the final match hosted by Sweden, the Brazilians defeated the hosts with a score of

5:2. This victory marked Pele's first World Cup title. He later won the tournament two more times, remaining the only player in history to win three World Cup trophies.

Pele also achieved another historic milestone with his goals in that final. At 17 years and 249 days old, he set a record as the youngest player to score in a World Cup final. Remarkably, this record remains unbroken to this day.

For reference, the absolute record for jersey sales still belongs to Diego Maradona. His famous jersey worn in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England was sold at auction in 2022 for

9.3 million dollars, which remains the highest result to date. {{TEXT_18}} {{TEXT_19}}{{TEXT_20}}

PeleWorld CupFootballAuctionSports Memorabilia
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