Gonzalo García impresses Mourinho: the decision is ready...

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Gonzalo García impresses Mourinho: the decision is ready...

Real Madrid forward Gonzalo García caught the attention of his teammates and the coaching staff from the very first days of the pre-season camp. The 22-year-old player's physical condition has made an even stronger impression than the club expected.

Now, the Spanish forward's main goal is to prove himself to new head coach José Mourinho and remain in the Real squad.

Returned to training in excellent form

According to Diario AS, Gonzalo García arrived at the pre-season preparation process in excellent physical condition.

The player has impressed not only the coaching staff but also his teammates with his activity, endurance, and high level of preparation in training.

Through this, the young forward is showing that he is ready to seriously compete for a spot in the starting lineup ahead of the new season.

García's main goal is clear

The 22-year-old forward does not want to leave Real Madrid. He plans to stay with the team and prove his worth to José Mourinho.

Pre-season camps could be decisive for García. It is during this period that he has the opportunity to earn the head coach's trust and secure a place in the squad for the new season.

Was Mbappe's backup last season

Gonzalo García did not have regular playing time in Real's main squad last season.

He was mostly Kylian Mbappéseen as a backup option, and his opportunities to take the field were limited.

Nevertheless, the player is demonstrating in training that he is ready to stay at the club and compete in the attacking line.

Mourinho opposed his sale

According to reports, José Mourinho, who took charge of Real Madrid in June, has already opposed the potential sale of Gonzalo García.

The Portuguese specialist believes that the young forward will be needed by the team in the upcoming season.

This decision could open up a new opportunity for García to prove himself. Now, everything depends on his performance in the pre-season camps and how well he justifies Mourinho's trust.

Real MadridGonzalo GarcíaJosé MourinhoLa LigaFootball
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