Microsoft Copilot now detects computer issues: New PC Insights feature

Microsoft is testing another major update for its Copilot AI assistant in Windows. The new feature, called PC Insights, allows users to ask about their computer's status in plain language and easily perform system diagnostics. This innovation is expected to end the need for users with limited technical knowledge to navigate complex settings or the Task Manager. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information from Windows Latest, PC Insights analyzes technical specifications upon user request and helps identify the causes of various problems. For example, if a user asks, "Is there enough space to install a 100 GB game?", Copilot will immediately check the storage and provide a clear answer. It can also provide reports on CPU usage, battery status, and other important parameters.

Full system control capability

According to Microsoft's technical documentation, Copilot can monitor not only CPU and RAM usage but also GPU performance. It will also have the ability to collect information in the following areas:

Calculating free disk space and the size of individual folders;

Identifying connected USB devices, external drives, and printers;

Checking the status of webcams and other peripheral devices;

Analyzing the quality of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections.

From a security perspective, the PC Insights feature only works with user permission. The system requests authorization for each hardware-related query, although users can enable a permanent permission mode. It is worth noting that for now, Copilot cannot open personal files and, instead of fixing problems independently, it is limited to identifying them and providing recommendations.

A "heavy" assistant: The resource consumption issue

While the new feature has many benefits, its system load raises questions among experts. Tests conducted by Windows Latest showed that the Copilot app in its current state can occupy up to 1 GB of RAM even in standby mode. This creates significant inconvenience for owners of less powerful computers.

Furthermore, because Copilot comes with its own instance of the Microsoft Edge browser, it occupies additional disk space. If the AI assistant slows down the system during the diagnostic process, it remains unclear how effective its recommendations will be. Microsoft is expected to work on optimizing this resource consumption in the future.

This feature will be gradually rolled out to users in Uzbekistan along with Windows updates. For those who struggle with manual system configuration, Copilot could become a true digital advisor, though sufficient computer hardware power is required for stable operation.