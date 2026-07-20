New controversy around FIFA: Council of Europe criticizes Infantino

·0·Sport
New controversy around FIFA: Council of Europe criticizes Infantino

Photo: Marco Bader/HMB Media/picture alliance

Although the 2026 World Cup held in North American stadiums has concluded, the controversies surrounding football governance are not subsiding. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset has sharply criticized the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) for politicization, significant management issues, and its partnership with a betting company.

Zamin.uz provides details on the serious accusations leveled against FIFA and Gianni Infantino.

"Money and power": The Council of Europe's open letter

In an open letter published on July 19, ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset expressed his dissatisfaction with FIFA's activities. Berset emphasized that while the football festival has ended, serious problems regarding its management remain unresolved.

Alain Berset: "The party ends tonight. But the questions remain. The next crisis has already begun. It has two names — money and power."

Alain Berset criticized FIFA in several areas:

  • Susceptibility to political influence: The organization's tendency to yield to political pressure.

  • Racial conflicts and betting: Racial disputes and the partnership with the betting company ADI Predictstreet. In Berset's view, partnering with a betting company increases the risk of fraud in sports.

A memorandum on transparency, human rights, and corporate governance was signed between the Council of Europe and FIFA in 2018. Due to events during the 2026 World Cup, Berset proposed reviewing this agreement and starting negotiations on a new "framework agreement" before the 2030 World Cup.

Trump's call and the "show-biz" nature of football

During the World Cup, FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino repeatedly drew public criticism:

  1. The Balogun case and Trump's intervention: One of the biggest scandals was the overturning of the disqualification handed to US national team striker Folarin Balogun. According to media reports, this ban was lifted after US President Donald Trump personally called Infantino.

  2. Excessive commercialization and shows: Experts accused FIFA of prioritizing spectacle and commerce over the sport itself. It was noted that numerous commercial breaks and lavish ceremonies undermine the true charm of football. In particular, a large concert show similar to the US Super Bowl tradition was organized during the half-time of the final match.

Infantino's private jet travels and "hypocrisy"

According to Associated Press estimates, Gianni Infantino traveled nearly 95,000 kilometers on a private Qatar Airways jet during the tournament, attending 43 matches.

FIFA had previously promised to reduce CO₂ emissions. The discrepancy between Infantino's flights and these statements further fueled criticism of "hypocrisy" toward the organization.

Spain — the new World Cup champion!

As a reminder, the 2026 World Cup took place from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, with a total of 104 matches played.

Tournament stage

Result and details

Tournament final

Spain 1:0 Argentina

Winning team

Spain national team (defeated reigning champion Argentina)

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