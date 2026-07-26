Nurullo Aliyev Beats Experienced Rival: 12 Fights and Still Undefeated

Tajikistan's Nurullo Aliyev finished one of his toughest tests in Abu Dhabi with a confident victory. The 25-year-old undefeated fighter outclassed experienced Mike Davis over three rounds, but the most important impact of this result will now be seen in the UFC's upcoming decision.

All three judges scored the bout 30:27 in favor of Aliyev. Thus, the "Tajik Eagle" remained undefeated in his 12th professional fight.

Three rounds — identical scores from all three judges

The lightweight preliminary card bout at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena lasted the full three rounds.

Mike Davis came into the fight with vast UFC experience and a 12–3 record. However, despite his opponent's dangerous strikes and physical pressure, Aliyev fought according to his own game plan. The UFC lists his primary style as wrestling.

Judges' scorecards: 30:27, 30:27, and 30:27 — all for Nurullo Aliyev.

The lack of discrepancy in the scores means the Tajik athlete was deemed superior in every single round.

Aliyev's perfect streak continues

Nurullo Aliyev entered the Octagon with 11 wins in 11 fights. Following the result against Davis, his professional record became 12–0 .

Statistic Nurullo Aliyev Mike Davis Pre-fight record 11–0 12–3 Result Unanimous Decision Win Loss Judges' Scorecards 30:27, 30:27, 30:27 — New Record 12–0 12–4 Weight Class Lightweight Lightweight

Aliyev started his professional career in 2018. He entered the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series and won his first three fights in the promotion without a loss.

Why was Davis one of his toughest tests?

Mike Davis is not a one-dimensional athlete who relies solely on striking. According to UFC data, the American fighter is active in the Octagon with striking exchanges while averaging 2.48 takedowns every 15 minutes. He arrived in Abu Dhabi having won five of his seven UFC bouts.

This bout had to answer several questions for Aliyev:

could he stick to his game plan against a strong and experienced opponent;

would he control the pace over three rounds;

could he find solutions against a blend of wrestling and striking;

is he ready for a higher level in the UFC lightweight division?

The unanimous decision victory answered these questions positively. It wasn't a knockout show, but it was professional and nearly flawless work — sometimes 30:27 speaks louder than hype.

Will the ranking door open now?

Aliyev has not yet entered the UFC lightweight rankings. However, outclassing an experienced opponent like Davis across all three rounds could earn him a shot at a more prominent athlete next time.

His next step will likely be one of the following directions:

a matchup with an opponent on the fringe of the rankings; another bout against an undefeated or rising prospect; a major test against a seasoned top-15 representative.

Of course, a ranking spot isn't handed out automatically. However, a 12–0 record in the UFC and a 30:27 win over an experienced opponent is a business card management cannot ignore.

A new contender made his presence known in Abu Dhabi

Nurullo Aliyev couldn't finish Mike Davis early, but he got all three judges to agree unanimously. He is no longer viewed merely as an undefeated talent, but as a serious UFC fighter capable of executing his game plan against an experienced foe.

The biggest tests still lie ahead. But Aliyev delivered one crucial message in Abu Dhabi: his 12–0 record is not just a number.

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