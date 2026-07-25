Ramazon Temirov Knocks Out Steve Erceg in Abu Dhabi (Video)

Ramazon Temirov secured one of the biggest wins of his career in Abu Dhabi. The Uzbek fighter defeated Steve Erceg, who was ranked tenth in the UFC rankings and had previously fought for the championship belt, via technical knockout in the first round.

The three-round co-main event did not last long. Temirov left his opponent almost no chance to execute his game plan, but the most important outcome of this victory lies ahead — will the UFC place him in the rankings now?

Temirov finishes his biggest test in the first round

UFC Fight Night 282 took place on July 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the co-main event of the evening, Ramazon Temirov stepped into the octagon against Australia's Steve Erceg.

Erceg was ranked tenth in the flyweight division prior to the bout. Although Temirov was unranked, the UFC matched him against an opponent in the division's top ten. This was the most serious test of the Uzbek athlete's career.

Temirov did not need three rounds to get the win — he stopped the ranked opponent in the very first round.

According to official results, the bout ended with Temirov winning by technical knockout. This was one of the brightest results on the main card of the event.

Erceg was no ordinary opponent

Steve Erceg has extensive experience in major UFC fights. The Australian athlete previously challenged UFC champion Alexandre Pantoja for the belt and entered the bout against Temirov with a record of 14 wins and 4 losses.

Pre-fight Ramazon Temirov Steve Erceg Age 29 30 Record 19–3 14–4 UFC Ranking Unranked 10th place Fight Result Technical Knockout Loss Round Round 1 Round 1

Because of this, the result cannot be dismissed as just another routine win for Temirov. He defeated an opponent with ranking status and championship-level experience without leaving it to the judges' decision.

An important clarification on the record

In the UFC's official data, Temirov's pre-fight record was listed as 19–3, while Erceg's was 14–4 . Therefore, following the result in Abu Dhabi, the Uzbek fighter's professional record became 20–3, and the Australian athlete's became 14–5 .

There is another noteworthy aspect to Temirov's official statistics:

11 wins by knockout or technical knockout;

10 first-round victories;

Wins in both of his previous UFC appearances;

and now a massive result against a top-ranked opponent.

In his UFC debut in October 2024, he also finished CJ Vergara via TKO in the first round, before defeating Charles Johnson by unanimous decision.

What does this victory give Temirov?

Temirov stopped the number ten contender in the first round. This result significantly increases his chances of breaking into the top fifteen in the next ranking update.

Logically, the UFC could now offer him one of two paths:

A fight against another opponent ranked 7th–12th; A major ranked matchup where the winner moves closer to the title race.

However, rankings do not automatically shift based on simply taking an opponent's spot. Along with the result, the UFC considers other fighters' activity, their recent bouts, and the overall situation in the division.

Even so, securing a first-round TKO over a top-10 fighter is a result the ranking panel cannot ignore. He didn't just knock on the door in the octagon; he kicked it open — the rest is up to the UFC now.

A new stage begins for the Uzbek fighter

Temirov's previous wins had established him as a talented and dangerous striker. The result against Erceg brings him close to the ranks of legitimate contenders in the flyweight division.

Now his main task is to prove that this victory was not a one-time flash in the pan. His next opponent will undoubtedly be even tougher than the previous ones. But in Abu Dhabi, Temirov sent a clear message: he is capable not only of competing with ranked fighters, but finishing them ahead of schedule.

Where do you think the UFC should place Ramazon Temirov in the rankings? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article about the historic win with MMA fans on Telegram.