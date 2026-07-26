Bogdan Guskov Lasts Until the Final Round: Ankalayev Stops Him

Bogdan Guskov got one of the biggest opportunities of his career in Abu Dhabi. Representing Uzbekistan, the fighter went the distance in a five-round main event against former UFC champion Magomed Ankalayev, but could not withstand his opponent's pressure in the decisive moments.

The main event of UFC Fight Night 282 ended prematurely in the fifth round. According to early reports, Ankalayev won by technical knockout and took another step closer to a championship title shot.

Guskov accepted the big fight on short notice

Originally, Magomed Ankalayev was scheduled to fight Khalil Rountree in Abu Dhabi. After the American fighter withdrew from the event due to an injury, Bogdan Guskov stepped in to replace him.

The Uzbek fighter accepted the five-round main event with less than two weeks' notice. According to official UFC data, Ankalayev was ranked first in the light heavyweight division, while Guskov was ranked tenth.

Despite having little time to prepare, Guskov did not pass up the chance to face the former champion.

This was his first five-round fight in the UFC and his first main event in the promotion. The UFC noted that all 18 of Guskov's wins prior to this bout had come by finish.

The fate of the fight was decided in the final round

The scheduled five-round clash lasted longer than expected. Although Guskov is known for his knockout power, the experienced Ankalayev did not allow him to end the bout early.

The fight reached the final five minutes. In the fifth round, Ankalayev turned his dominance into a finish, and the referee stopped the bout.

Fight Details Result Event UFC Fight Night 282 Location Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi Weight Class Light Heavyweight Fighters Magomed Ankalayev vs. Bogdan Guskov Outcome Ankalayev wins Method Technical Knockout Round Round 5

Thus, Guskov fought into the fifth round for the first time in his career. However, he failed to pull off an upset against the top UFC contender.

Despite the defeat, Guskov passed a major test

The result did not go the way of the representative of Uzbekistan, but this fight holds special significance in his career.

Guskov:

accepted the fight on short notice;

stepped up against a former champion and the number-one contender;

participated in a five-round main event for the first time;

pushed the fight to the championship rounds;

gained valuable experience against one of the division's toughest athletes.

Before the fight, Guskov held a record of 18–3–1. Ankalayev stepped into the Octagon with a 20–2–1 record and a lengthy undefeated streak across his previous 14 UFC fights.

In short, Guskov faced not an easy opponent, but one of the toughest bosses in the division.

Ankalayev is back in the title race

Magomed Ankalayev previously captured the UFC light heavyweight championship before losing it in a rematch against Alex Pereira. The fight against Guskov marked the Russian athlete's first return since that defeat.

The Uzbek fighter remains among the prime candidates for the title after securing a stoppage win. His next opponent will depend on the championship landscape in the division and the UFC management's decision.

What is next for Guskov?

This loss will not knock Bogdan Guskov out of contention in the division. On the contrary, reaching the fifth round against a top-tier opponent on short preparation may help him secure another high-profile ranked fight.

Now his main tasks are:

returning to the Octagon with a full training camp;

maintaining his ranking position;

securing a win over a top-ten opponent;

getting closer to the title race once again.

The evening in Abu Dhabi did not end the way Guskov had hoped. But he did not shy away from a big fight, fought until the final round, and tested himself against the light heavyweight elite. Now the real answers will come in his next bout.

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