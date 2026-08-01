Inter Submits £30 Million Bid for Curtis Jones

·26·Sport
Inter Submits £30 Million Bid for Curtis Jones

Italian club Inter has made an official £30 million bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. According to Goal.com, although the Serie A giants aim to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window, they could not fully meet the English club's financial demands. This was reported by Goal.com, reports .

It is known that the Milan club held a strategic meeting under the leadership of club president Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio, alongside head coach Cristian Chivu. The Romanian specialist views the 25-year-old English player as the perfect performer for his tactics and strongly requested his signing.

Liverpool's Position and Player's Intentions

Liverpool's management immediately rejected the initial £30 million offer. The English club is demanding around €40 million for their academy graduate and has no intention of lowering this figure. Now, the Serie A representative will need to increase their bid or continue negotiations to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Curtis Jones's situation at Liverpool is not going well under new head coach Andoni Iraola. The midfielder is unhappy with being left out of the starting lineup and has expressed readiness to start new challenges in Italy, including a move to San Siro.

The Need to Clear Out the Squad

Before completing the transfer, Inter must offload surplus players in their midfield and generate transfer funds. Currently, the club faces several problematic situations in this regard:

  • Davide Frattesi wants to continue his career at another club, but no suitable offers have arrived yet.
  • Kristjan Asllani is also planned to be put up for sale.
  • Young talent Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has already moved to Monza.
If Inter succeeds in selling these players, the path will open for the Curtis Jones transfer. It is worth noting that the Nerazzurri are not limiting themselves to Jones this summer, as Manchester City defender John Stones is also undergoing medical tests in Italy.

InterLiverpoolCurtis JonesSerie ATransfers
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