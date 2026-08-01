Durdona Qurbonova shares how she entered the acting profession

Actress Durdona Qurbonova shared information on her Instagram page about the beginning of her creative career, the educational institutions she attended, her roles in movies and TV series, and her interests in other areas of art.

She stated that she entered the acting profession in 2012, noting that she started her early roles as an extra in crowd scenes. Durdona Qurbonova studied drama theater acting at the Tashkent College of Culture, and later studied drama theater and film acting at the Uzbekistan State Institute of Arts and Culture.

According to the actress, her first roles in cinema began with characters in the films "Yovuz" and "Haloskor". Following that, she starred in TV series such as "Fitna", "Saboq", "Zaharli tomchilar", and "Paxmoq kelin".

Durdona Qurbonova also participated in the concert program of the "Million" team in 2018. She noted that about four years ago she also began acting in historical films, and the filming process in this direction is still ongoing.

The actress also revealed that she has portrayed various characters in more than 200 music videos to date. At the university, in addition to acting, there were classes in singing and dancing. For this reason, she mentioned that she has an interest not only in acting, but also in singing.

"I enjoy singing, it's my hobby," the actress emphasized.

Durdona Qurbonova also noted that she has been active on Instagram since 2017 and has regularly posted various video content on her page during this time.