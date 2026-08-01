Romario Names Franco Baresi as the Toughest Opponent of His Career

The football world is deeply saddened by the news that Italy and Milan legend Franco Baresi has passed away at the age of 66 following a severe illness. Brazilian striker Romario, one of the shining stars of world football, shared a touching tribute on his social media page dedicated to the late defender, acknowledging him as the toughest opponent of his career. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Intense battles on the pitch

According to Goal.com, the most memorable clash between Romario and Baresi dates back to the 1994 World Cup Final. In the decisive match in Pasadena, the Italian defender returned to action just three weeks after knee surgery, putting in a heroic performance. Back then, the Brazil national team won on penalties and claimed the championship.

In his memories, Romario noted that he had faced Milan even during his time playing for PSV Eindhoven, and he realized Baresi's exceptional skill back then. Although the Brazilian striker played for Barcelona and secured a landslide victory against Milan in the 1994 European Cup Final, Baresi missed that match due to suspension.

A fitting tribute to a great defender

Having faced dozens of famous defenders throughout his career, Romario singled out the level of the Italian legend: "Without a single hesitation, I can say that he was the most difficult player I ever faced in my career," the former striker wrote on his page.

Franco Baresi dedicated his entire 20-year professional career to the Milan club. He lifted the Champions League trophy three times and won six Serie A titles with the Italian team. Despite their on-field rivalry, a warm mutual respect remained between the players.

According to reports, in 1997 Romario personally attended Baresi's testimonial match at the San Siro stadium. The Brazilian legend called the Italian defender one of the greatest footballers of his era, expressed his condolences to his family and loved ones, and concluded by expressing his gratitude with the words, "Thank you, Baresi."