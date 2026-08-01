SpaceX Showcases Unique Footage of Starship from Space

·1·Technology
SpaceX Showcases Unique Footage of Starship from Space

According to Ixbt.com, SpaceX has released new and unique footage of the Starship S40 spacecraft performing an orbital flight. These images are significant not just as an entertaining video, but as part of important engineering tests aimed at ensuring the safety of future missions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Company representatives explained that the distributed video was not captured by a single camera, but was created by combining footage from multiple optical devices installed on Starlink V3 satellites. This method allowed specialists to observe the spacecraft structure from various angles.

Remote inspection via satellites

Six new satellites added to the orbital constellation are equipped with special cameras, whose main task is to scan the thermal protection shield of the Starship spacecraft. The obtained images are transmitted to operators on Earth or on the spacecraft to analyze the condition of the protective coating.

This technology serves as an important step in perfecting methods to evaluate Starship's successful return to Earth's atmosphere and its readiness in the future. During the remote inspection process, the spacecraft intentionally turned towards the satellites with its thermal protection shield.

Flight results and future plans

It is reported that the Starship S40 test flight carried out on July 25 of this year went almost perfectly. Currently, the spacecraft is floating in the waters of the Indian Ocean, and SpaceX engineers are preparing a recovery mission to retrieve and study it.

Therefore, a final and detailed report on the exact condition of the tiles on the spacecraft's coating has not yet been published. Full information is expected to be provided only after specialists study the physical condition of the spacecraft at close range.

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