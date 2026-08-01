Ajax signs Germany midfielder Julian Brandt

In a surprise and sensational move on the transfer market, Dutch club Ajax has signed Germany national team and former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt. According to Goal.com, the experienced player, who was a free agent, signed a three-year contract with the Amsterdam club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The statement released by the club's press service on Friday evening came as a complete surprise not only to fans but also to many sports journalists. However, the Ajax management had been conducting secret negotiations regarding this transfer for several months and, despite competition from other suitors, managed to persuade the German playmaker to move to Amsterdam.

Details of the new contract

The agreement signed by the parties comes into force immediately and will run until June 30, 2029. Born in Bremen, Germany, on May 2, 1996, Julian Brandt is expected to strengthen the squad with his rich professional experience. Throughout his career, he played at a high level for Borussia Dortmund for seven seasons, and prior to that, he defended the colors of Bayer Leverkusen for over five years.

Commenting on the transfer of the experienced player, who has made 48 appearances for the Germany national team, club representative Jordi Cruyff emphasized:

Julian chose the Ajax option and we are extremely pleased with this

We had been in negotiations for several months, and he also had the opportunity to move to other clubs

We have added a top player with vast international experience and a great mentality to our squad

In turn, commenting on how quickly the transfer was finalized, Julian Brandt said: "This news is probably an even bigger surprise for you than it was for me, but the last few days have been very exciting. I am overjoyed to be here now."

This transfer is not only an opportunity for Ajax to secure an experienced performer for free, but also an important step toward increasing the team's competitiveness on the European stage. Brandt's on-field skills and leadership qualities are expected to elevate the team's quality of play in the Eredivisie to a higher level.