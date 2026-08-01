Elon Musk is recruiting AI specialists for SpaceX

World-renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk is hiring leading engineers and professionals at his company SpaceX to build and manage the most powerful AI supercomputer clusters. According to IXBT.com, this massive infrastructure is planned to be deployed not only on Earth, but also in space — in orbits and on other planets. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The company intends to significantly expand its computing power dedicated to AI tasks. This step is expected to further accelerate technological processes and elevate the scale of space exploration to an unprecedented level. Currently, candidates wishing to join the SpaceX team are required to send their resumes to a dedicated email address.

The future of space technologies and artificial intelligence

Specific requirements are set during the candidate selection process, where applicants must not only be masters of their craft, but also justify why they are worthy of this position. Submitted applications require candidates to provide three key points explaining why they are exceptional specialists. This approach allows the company to select the strongest and most innovative personnel.

At a time when AI technologies are actively penetrating all industries, managing large data centers is of utmost importance. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, maintains leadership in this regard, paying special attention to developing not only rocketry but also advanced IT infrastructure. Such an approach will undoubtedly usher in a new era in the world of modern technology.

Tasks of the new computing centers

The most powerful supercomputer clusters being created will not be limited to terrestrial tasks alone. These computing powers will play a crucial role in supporting Starship spacecraft missions, managing the Starlink satellite network, and implementing future astronautics projects.

According to plans, this infrastructure could eventually operate autonomously outside of Earth, including on other planets. This will drastically expand humanity's capabilities in space exploration and ensure the success of long-term space expeditions.