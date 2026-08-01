Real Madrid May Put Vinicius Junior Up for Sale

·35·Sport
Real Madrid May Put Vinicius Junior Up for Sale

Real Madrid has indicated that it is willing to sell Brazilian star Vinicius Junior if negotiations over a new contract stall. According to ESPN, with only one year remaining on the current agreement between the parties, the current situation is causing a major stir in the transfer market, Goal.com reports .

The management of the Royal Club has firmly stated that it does not intend to improve the latest terms offered to the Brazilian player. Such inflexibility on the contract extension issue leaves the player's future in question and places the final decision entirely on the player himself. Vinicius is expected to return to pre-season training in the coming days.

Arsenal is closely monitoring the situation

London club Arsenal is seeking to capitalize on the contract deadlock in Madrid. According to reports, the English club's management is carefully studying the financial aspects of this transfer and relies on having a favorable opportunity to sign the player if he decides to leave.

Nevertheless, sources close to the player note that no official or direct contacts have been established with the London club so far. Such delays in negotiations are said to be a long-standing issue that has persisted since last season.

The player's status in Madrid

Since joining Real in 2018, Vinicius Junior has become one of the team's leading players. He managed to score in two Champions League finals and finished second in the voting for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Nevertheless, throughout last season, his dissatisfaction with performances under former head coach Xabi Alonso was also observed. In particular, his emotional reaction to being substituted in one of the former El Clasico matches did not escape the attention of the media.

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