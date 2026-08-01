One of the brightest and most dramatic coaching stories in African football in recent years has come to an end. The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) has officially announced the termination of cooperation with national team head coach Emerse Fae. The 42-year-old specialist, who took over a national team left in disarray at the Africa Cup of Nations, made them continental champions and qualified them for the 2026 World Cup, has decided to step down of his own accord.

1. Official farewell: Contract not extended

According to a statement released by the Ivorian Football Federation, Emerse Fae decided not to extend his current contract, which expired on July 31, 2026. The federation's leadership expressed deep gratitude to the young and ambitious coach for his professionalism, dedicated work, and for taking Ivorian football to a new level.

“Emerse Fae took responsibility at one of the most difficult and turbulent times in the country's football history and gave the Ivorian people unforgettable triumphs. His name will be written in golden letters in the history of African football,” — reads the official statement of the federation.

2. The 'interim coach' who became a miracle worker: The historical drama of 2023

Emerse Fae's appointment to the helm of the Ivory Coast national team resembles the plot of a Hollywood movie.

At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in the Ivory Coast, the hosts suffered a shameful defeat in the group stage and were on the verge of elimination. Following this, head coach Jean-Louis Gasset was dismissed, and his assistant Emerse Fae was left in charge as the 'interim coach'.

Under Fae's leadership, the 'Elephants' worked a miracle:

They miraculously qualified for the playoff stage of the tournament.

They knocked out giants such as Senegal, Mali, and DR Congo.

They defeated the Nigeria national team in the final and became African championson home soil.

Following this historic victory, Fae shed his interim status and became the full-fledged head coach of the national team.

3. When numbers speak: Emerse Fae's statistics at the helm of the 'Elephants'

In a short period of time, the 42-year-old Ivorian specialist not only delivered results but also built strong discipline and a solid team spirit within the national team.

Ivory Coast national team statistics under Fae:

36 official and friendly matches

25 wins

4 draws

7 defeats

2026 World Cup qualification — Fae confidently led the Ivory Coast to the final stage of the World Cup.

His win percentage under his leadership stood at 69.4% which is one of the highest figures in the history of the Ivory Coast national team.

4. Why did Fae decide to leave? Where is the next destination?

According to sports analysts, Emerse Fae achieved the maximum possible results with the Ivory Coast national team and felt it was time to accept new challenges in his career.

Following successes at the World Cup and AFCON, serious offers are reportedly coming in for the young coach from several top-league clubs in Europe and wealthy teams in the Middle East.

In turn, the Ivorian Football Federation will now begin searching for an experienced and prominent coach to lead the national team into a new era after the 2026 World Cup.

5. Conclusion: A proud farewell

Emerse Fae's departure is not a crisis, but rather an honorable farewell at the peak of success. He restored belief, a winning spirit, and world-class stability to Ivorian football.

For Ivorian fans, Fae will remain not just a coach, but a true national hero who was able to defend the honor of his homeland on the continental stage.