11-Year-Old Boy Fishing Attacked by Alligator

In Florida, USA, an 11-year-old boy on vacation lost his arm as a result of an alligator attack. The tragedy occurred while the boy was fishing with his father.

It is reported that Brody Terry, a resident of Pennsylvania, was fishing with his father on the shore and wanted to release a caught fish back into the water. At that moment, a large alligator suddenly emerged from the water and lunged at his arm.

The boy's father immediately jumped into the water to save his son and tried to pry open the alligator's jaws. However, because the creature rolled, the boy's right arm sustained severe injuries.

Doctors performed multiple surgeries to save the injured arm. However, due to the severe damage, it had to be amputated up to the wrist.

Currently, Brody Terry has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at his home in Pennsylvania. His family has set up a crowdfunding campaign to cover medical expenses. According to his relatives, the boy loved fishing, baseball, and football. Now he is struggling to adapt to a new lifestyle while trying to continue his favorite hobbies.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, after the incident, an alligator measuring nearly 2.6 meters was found and euthanized for public safety.

Experts urge the public to be cautious near bodies of water, avoid approaching wild animals, and not feed them, although such incidents involving alligators are rare.