Phil Foden is ready to open a new chapter at Manchester City

·27·Sport
Phil Foden is ready to open a new chapter at Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has extended his current contract with the club until 2030, stating his intention to open a completely new chapter in his career under the team's new head coach, Enzo Maresca. Despite difficulties last season, the English footballer is firmly determined to repay the high-standard trust shown in him by the club's management and display his best performances. This is reported by Goal.com reported by.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the 26-year-old midfielder emphasized that the new deal has given him peace of mind and allows him to focus entirely on his game on the pitch. It is known that Foden experienced a slight dip in form over the last two seasons and had failed to score in his last 31 matches for club and country. Nevertheless, Manchester City's management showed their belief in his potential by offering him a new four-year contract.

Cooperation with Enzo Maresca and new hopes

According to Phil Foden, Enzo Maresca's appointment as head coach will help him adapt faster since they already know each other well. The player highly praised the Italian specialist's human qualities and specially noted that his previous connections with him are coming in handy in the current process.

Foden also gratefully recalled how the coach personally called him to check on his condition during pre-season difficulties and when he was left out of the England squad in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. This situation demonstrated that the coach is not only a professional but also a caring person towards his players.

The team's championship goals

Last season, Foden was troubled by an ankle injury and some off-pitch issues. However, Enzo stated that he knows the player's immense potential and will take all measures to return him to his previous high level. The head coach emphasized that Phil being happy and enjoying football is the most important task.

Speaking about the team's chances in the current season, Foden expressed confidence that, despite changes in the squad, the current Manchester City is strong enough to fight for any trophy. He once again confirmed his readiness to give his all to justify the club's trust and make the fans happy again.

Phil FodenManchester CityEnzo MarescaPremier LeagueFootball News
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