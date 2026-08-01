Barcelona Hesitant Regarding the Future of Swedish Winger

·3·Sport
Barcelona Hesitant Regarding the Future of Swedish Winger

With only one month left until the close of the summer transfer window, FC Barcelona is facing serious challenges regarding trimming its squad. The Catalan club has a number of players who need to find a new team in the coming weeks, and among them, the fate of talented Swedish winger Roony Bardghji remains the most puzzling and controversial. This has become one of the main headaches for the club's management and coaching staff in the transfer market, according to Goal.com reports .

According to information distributed by the sports publication, considerable interest has been shown in the Swedish player's services by a number of European clubs, and numerous offers are on the table. However, the Catalan club has not yet given permission to accept any of these incoming offers. As a result, the player's departure process has stalled, and the parties are facing difficulties in reaching an agreement.

Transfer negotiations and the plans of the parties

The club's management intends to resolve this issue promptly upon the team's return from its training camp in England. Reaching an agreement on transfer details between Barcelona and the player's representatives has been set as the main task. The Catalans have prioritized selling the player outright, while also demanding the inclusion of a buy-back clause for the future.

However, the player's own personal plans differ from the club's. Roony Bardghji prefers a loan move rather than a permanent transfer. He hopes to return to his team next season. At the end of the season, the club management had openly informed the player that his opportunities in the new project would be limited and that he could choose a new destination for himself.

Competition in the squad and the emergence of the Marseille option

Signings made during the summer transfer window once again confirmed Bardghji's lack of a future in the squad. To strengthen the flanks, Barcelona signed three players — Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, and Bisseck. At the same time, due to the difficulty of competing in the same position with Lamine Yamal, who is currently in fantastic form, the Swedish winger barely featured on the pitch over the past period.

Nevertheless, options for Roony Bardghji to continue his career are sufficient. In recent days, French club Marseille has emerged as one of the main contenders in the fight for the Swedish player's signature. Barcelona is expected to reach a final decision regarding the player's transfer in the coming days.

BarcelonaRoony BardghjiTransferLa LigaFootball
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