Three Red Cards: Pakhtakor Misses Chance to Take Lead

The 15th round of the Uzbekistan Super League started with a tense and nervous encounter. Pakhtakor failed to overcome the hosts' resistance in Andijan — the match at the Bobur Arena ended in a goalless draw.

In the final minutes of the match, the situation escalated further as the referee sent off three players at once. Due to the goalless draw, Kamoliddin Tojiyev's team failed to capitalize on the opportunity to move to the top of the table.

A goalless yet uncompromising clash

Both teams approached the match in Andijan cautiously, playing for a result. While Pakhtakor tried to pressure the opponent's defense through possession and attacking football, the hosts relied on disciplined defending and quick counterattacks.

However, neither side managed to deliver the decisive blow. Andijan kept a clean sheet, while the capital club was forced to return from the away trip with just a single point.

The official match report of the Uzbekistan Professional Football League also confirms that the game ended 0:0, took place at the Bobur Arena, and was officiated by main referee Ravshan Abduvohidov.

The game heated up in the closing stages

The most dramatic events of the match took place in the final ten minutes.

In the 80th minute, Andijan defender Nemanja Čalasan received a red card and left the pitch. Thus, Pakhtakor gained a numerical advantage for the remainder of the match.

Yet the visitors failed to exploit this advantage. On the contrary, during stoppage time, tensions on the pitch flared up even more.

In the 90+3rd minute:

Pakhtakor defender Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov;

Andijan forward Martin Boakye received red cards.

Consequently, the match ended with three expulsions, turning a scoreless fixture into one of the most talked-about games of the matchday.

Two dropped points for Pakhtakor

Kamoliddin Tojiyev's charges came to Andijan with a clear goal — to win and climb to first place in the standings.

However, after the goalless draw, Pakhtakor reached 34 points. The team remained in second place, missing the chance to overtake league leaders Neftchi, who have 35 points.

With the title race heating up, every point dropped in such matches could prove decisive at the end of the season.

The main issue for Pakhtakor wasn't the result itself, but the failure to score a winning goal even after the opponent was reduced to ten men.

Andijan stops a strong opponent

For the hosts, this draw was a vital result. Andijan prevented a title contender from scoring and secured a valuable point on home soil.

After Nemanja Čalasan's expulsion, the team had to work even harder in defense. Nevertheless, the Andijan side held their ground until the final whistle.

Following this result, Andijan rose to 7th place in the standings with 21 points. For the team, this was not just a point, but a massive psychological boost ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Substitutions failed to bring the desired impact

At the start of the second half, the Andijan coaching staff made a series of changes to liven up the game.

After the break, experienced Dragan Ćeran and Aleksandre Andronikashvili came on in place of Po‘latxo‘ja Xoldorxonov and Damir Temirov. Later, Martin Boakye, Doniyor Abdumannopov, and Hamidullo Karimov also joined the action.

For Pakhtakor, Doston Hamdamov and Flamarion replaced Oybek Bozorov and Stefan Chinedu in the 60th minute. Late in the game, Rustam Turdimurodov and Ibrohim Ibragimov were also given a chance.

Despite this, the substitutions did not change the course of the game. Although both teams injected fresh energy into their attacks, the goals remained intact.

Match Summary

Uzbekistan Super League, Round 15

Andijan — Pakhtakor — 0:0

August 1. Andijan. Bobur Arena.

Andijan: Eldor Adhamov, Odil Abdumajidov, Po‘latxo‘ja Xoldorxonov, Humoyunmirzo Iminov, Nemanja Čalasan, Aziz Turg‘unboyev, Damir Temirov, Usmonali Ismonaliyev, Muhammadkarim Toirov, Bekzod Sulaymonov, Mahmud Mahamadjonov.

Pakhtakor: Sanjar Quvvatov, Zaid Tahsin, Dilshod Saitov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Bashar Resan, Abdurauf Bo‘riyev, Sardor Sobirxo‘jayev, Sherzod Nasrullayev, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, Oybek Bozorov, Stefan Chinedu.

Yellow cards: Odil Abdumajidov — 43, Aziz Turg‘unboyev — 44, Bekzod Sulaymonov — 86.

Red cards: Nemanja Čalasan — 80, Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov — 90+3, Martin Boakye — 90+3.

Pressure mounts in the title race

The draw in Andijan served as a serious wake-up call for Pakhtakor. While the team remains in the title race, they must improve their conversion rate in matches like this.

Neftchi maintained their one-point lead. Now, teams will not only have to win but also keep an eye on their rivals' results every matchday.

Meanwhile, Andijan displayed a disciplined performance against a tough opponent. However, following a match that ended with three red cards, both teams may face squad depth issues in upcoming fixtures.

Main Conclusion

No goals were scored in the match between Andijan and Pakhtakor, but the fierce battle on the pitch and three red cards made it one of the most dramatic games of the 15th round.

Pakhtakor picked up a point but missed the chance to go top. Andijan, on the other hand, stopped a title contender at home and improved their position in the standings.

How much do you think these two dropped points in Andijan will affect Pakhtakor's title bid? Leave your thoughts in the comments!