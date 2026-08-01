Chelsea rewards Joao Pedro with a new and improved contract

·0·Sport
Chelsea rewards Joao Pedro with a new and improved contract

London club Chelsea has decided to offer a new and lucrative contract to its star forward Joao Pedro in order to ward off interest from European giants and properly reward his services. According to Goal.com, the Brazilian footballer, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for a fee of over 50 million pounds, quickly became the leader of the team's main attacking line. Goal.com reports this .

The 24-year-old player's debut season at Stamford Bridge was extremely productive. He scored 23 goals and provided 9 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, claiming the status of the club's top scorer. For Chelsea, which had previously struggled with consistency in the attack, these figures marked a turning point in the team's game.

Attention from European giants and transfer policy

According to The Athletic, despite the massive seven-year contract Joao Pedro signed last summer running until 2032, the club is preparing to improve his salary and terms. This decision was prompted by serious interest shown in the player by a number of influential European clubs, including Barcelona. However, the Chelsea board firmly stated that the forward is not for sale and will not be let go under any circumstances.

The player himself does not hide his happiness with the environment at the London club. In one of his interviews in April, he stated that this had been one of the best seasons of his career and that he always strives to move forward to help his teammates.

Future plans and new head coach

Despite a successful season, the summer break started with some disappointment for Joao Pedro. Although he has played 8 matches for the Brazil national team, he was not included in the squad for the 2026 World Cup by Carlo Ancelotti. Nevertheless, this situation only increased the player's motivation and urged him to prove himself in pre-season training camp.

This season, Chelsea will be led by new head coach Xabi Alonso. Scoring a hat-trick against Western Sydney Wanderers in just nine minutes during a friendly match in Wales, Pedro showed that he is ready to maintain his high form under the new specialist. For Chelsea, who missed out on European competitions due to poor results last season, the Brazilian forward is expected to be the main pillar of the reform project launched by Alonso.

ChelseaJoao PedroPremier LeagueXabi AlonsoTransfer
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