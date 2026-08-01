Nasaf's First Summer Transfer: Who is Paata Gudushauri?

"Nasaf" has taken its first major step in the summer transfer window. The Qashqadarya club announced the signing of Georgian attacking midfielder Paata Gudushauri on a contract running until the end of the season.

"The Dragons" are competing in the AFC Champions League Two, meaning the team urgently needed a player with international experience who can strengthen the attack.

Why did Nasaf choose Gudushauri specifically?

Paata Gudushauri can play on the wings as well as an attacking midfielder. He stands out for his speed, ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations, and effectiveness in the final third of the pitch.

According to official Georgian league data, the player was born on June 7, 1997, and is now 29 years old. Therefore, the initial reports stating he was 31 were incorrect. Standing at 179 cm tall, his primary position is in the midfield.

Several aspects of Gudushauri could be vital for Nasaf:

Ability to play on both flanks;

Accelerating the attacking play;

Capacity to create goalscoring chances;

Activity during set-pieces;

Experience in international matches.

These qualities could particularly benefit the team in matches where opponents defend deeply.

Which was his best season?

Gudushauri had one of the brightest periods of his career in 2023 at Dinamo Batumi.

That season in the Georgian championship, he:

Played 32 matches;

Scored 12 goals;

Provided 13 assists.

Consequently, he was directly involved in 25 of his team's goals in a single season. This statistic shows that Gudushauri is not just a winger who carries the ball forward, but a decisive player who impacts the final outcome of attacks.

Later, he also showed consistent performances at Torpedo Kutaisi. In the 2025 championship, Gudushauri recorded 6 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances.

Maintained efficiency in 2026

Gudushauri started 2026 at Iberia 1999 Tbilisi. According to the Georgian national championship data, he scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists in 19 matches.

His statistics from recent seasons:

Season Club Matches Goals Assists 2023 Dinamo Batumi 32 12 13 2025 Torpedo Kutaisi 33 6 4 2026 Iberia 1999 19 4 2

These figures demonstrate that he is an experienced player capable of consistently delivering output in the attack.

Gained experience in European competitions too

Paata Gudushauri has also played in the qualifying rounds of European competitions with Georgian clubs.

He participated in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers with Torpedo in the 2025/26 season. In the 2026/27 season, he was included in Iberia 1999's squad for the Champions League.

This experience is of special importance for Nasaf, because the playing style of opponents and the pressure in the AFC Champions League Two may differ from Super League matches.

And Gudushauri knows well:

The pressure of away matches;

Two-legged ties;

Tactical caution in international tournaments;

Adapting to a new opponent in a short period.

Where might Ruziqul Berdiyev use him?

Gudushauri's versatility gives Nasaf's head coach several tactical options.

He can be deployed as:

Left winger; Inverted winger on the right; Free roaming midfielder behind the striker; Impact substitute to boost the attack late in the game.

In particular, being left-footed increases his ability to cut inside from the flank into the penalty area or shoot from distance.

However, how quickly he adapts to the new team will be crucial. There are certain differences in the pace of the game, physical battles, and defensive styles between the Georgian and Uzbek championships.

What does a short-term contract mean?

The agreement between the parties is set until the end of the season. Such a short-term contract can act as a trial for both sides.

Nasaf will evaluate the player's:

Adaptation to the Super League;

Impact in crucial matches;

Physical condition;

Efficiency in the AFC Champions League Two.

Gudushauri, in turn, Can earn a contract extension or new opportunities for his future career through successful performances inUzbekistan.

Another aspect of the short agreement is that the player won't have much time to prove himself. He needs to win the coaching staff's trust from his very first matches.

What will he add to Nasaf's attack?

The Qashqadarya club will fight on multiple fronts in the second half of the season. The team needs not just a starting eleven, but also a deep bench capable of changing the course of a game.

Gudushauri will:

Increase competition in the attack;

Provide new solutions on the wings;

Create opportunities to rest key players;

Enrich the team's experience in international tournaments.

His previous numbers regarding goals and assists show there is a strong possibility he will bring practical benefits to Nasaf's attack.

Main Conclusion

By signing Paata Gudushauri, Nasaf has made its first official acquisition of the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old Georgian player has gained vast experience in his domestic championship, played effectively for several clubs, and tasted European competition. In particular, his 2023 tally of 12 goals and 13 assists clearly highlights his attacking potential.

Now the main question is — can Gudushauri replicate his Georgian efficiency at Nasaf and help the "Dragons" achieve their goals in the Super League and AFC Champions League Two?