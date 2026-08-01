Physical Locking Device Created to Block Distracting Apps on Smartphones

In the era of digital technologies and social media, controlling the time spent in front of screens is becoming increasingly difficult. Simple apps and notifications often fail to yield expected results because they rely heavily on willpower, making them easy to ignore. According to ixbt.com, a new device called Autonomous Key has been introduced to fundamentally solve this problem. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This new device is not just software, but an NFC key based on a fully physical approach. It pairs with a dedicated app, allowing users to lock down the apps that consume the most time and cause distractions. As a result, bypassing the restriction requires more than just pressing a button; it requires scanning a physical key with the smartphone.

Physical Barrier and Its Benefits

The core idea of the device is to avoid relying on user self-restraint. The NFC key can be left in another room, at the office, or at the gym. This turns the subconscious impulse to open apps like Instagram or TikTok into a conscious decision requiring physical effort. Each unlocking session can last a maximum of 60 minutes, after which the apps automatically lock again.

Among market alternatives like Blok, Unpluq, and Brick, Autonomous Key stands out for its affordability. Priced at just $9, this device is several times cheaper than its competitors. For instance, the Brick key costs $59, and while it offers extra features like sleep mode, the new device fully handles basic tasks without requiring excessive spending.

Technical Capabilities and AI Analysis

With a compact size of three inches, the key supports smartphones running Android 8.0 and newer, as well as iPhone devices with iOS 15 and higher. Additionally, its companion app analyzes user habits with the help of AI.

The AI performs the following tasks:

Tracks how frequently distracting apps are unlocked

Records how long apps remain open

Identifies peak times when social media is accessed

Notably, the AI summarizes user habits in a humorous and sharp tone. If the key is locked back immediately after being unlocked, it points out that the key was not placed far enough away and recommends hiding it in a more inconvenient spot. Furthermore, there are no additional features or subscription fees.

A single key can be paired with multiple phones, making it a practical solution for families or multi-device users. However, testing revealed that NFC scanning sometimes required multiple attempts, so it is not recommended for essential apps like messaging or email that need frequent access throughout the day.