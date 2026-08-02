Barcelona target Azzedine Ounahi as replacement for Frenkie de Jong

FC Barcelona is forced to take emergency measures in the transfer market following a severe injury to midfielder Frenkie de Jong. According to reports from El Chiringuito and Mundo Deportivo, head coach Hansi Flick has included Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi in his plans to address the squad shortage, reports Goal.com .

Experienced Dutch player Frenkie de Jong has been sidelined due to a torn internal collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for about four to five months. The club's medical staff chose a conservative treatment method. This loss significantly weakened the Catalans' squad, as the summer departure of Marc Casadó had already further reduced options in the midfield.

Financial constraints and an affordable alternative

Barcelona's actions in the transfer market continue to be restricted by strict financial limitations, as always. Therefore, 26-year-old Azzedine Ounahi is seen by the club's management as a very attractive and cost-effective option. Following Girona's relegation from La Liga at the end of last season, the player's transfer fee is expected to be around 10 million euros.

In fact, the Moroccan player first caught Barcelona's attention right after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. During that tournament, Ounahi's energetic play and high technical skill during Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals amazed experts. Notably, his name became famous in Europe after Spain was defeated in the Round of 16.

Competition and La Masia opportunities

However, Barcelona is not the only contender to sign this player. After Girona's relegation to the lower division, other clubs are also trying to take advantage of this opportunity. In particular, Real Betis is reportedly ready to make a serious financial effort to sign the Moroccan midfielder. Since the player wants to clarify his future soon, the Catalans are required to make a quick decision.

At the same time, there are opinions within the club that the solution to the problem should be found not in the transfer market, but at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training ground. The La Masia academy has already proven its high potential in recent years by producing young stars like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí. Due to circumstances, the club could also bypass financial difficulties by relying on youth.