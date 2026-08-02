Where Julian Alvarez wants to continue his career

·41·Sport
Where Julian Alvarez wants to continue his career

Argentina national team and Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has openly stated his desire for another change and to continue his career at another top club. According to ESPN, Barcelona is indicated as the player's primary dream destination, though this situation is sparking fierce competition in the transfer market, Goal.com reports .

Recall that in 2024, Julian Alvarez left Manchester City to join Atletico Madrid for £82 million. The main reason for his decision was not wanting to remain in Erling Haaland's shadow and his intention to become the main protagonist. However, the initial period at the Madrid club did not go as smoothly as the striker planned.

Difficulties at Atletico

Despite starting to play a leading role in Diego Simeone's team, Alvarez is not yet fully showcasing his best qualities. The fact that the Madrid side could not fully adapt to the striker's style of play was also reflected in his statistics. While he scored an impressive 17 goals in La Liga during his debut season, this figure dropped to 8 in the following campaign.

Now turning 26 and entering his prime athletic form, the Argentine player has realized he needs a new challenge. His ambitions are always high, aiming to fight for trophies and maximize his potential.

Advantages of the Barcelona option

According to ESPN, the player himself prefers a move specifically to Barcelona. Since the Catalans are not hiding their interest either, relations with the Atletico Madrid management have soured. The Madrid side does not want to sell their striker to a direct rival and is ready to take any measure to prevent the transfer.

In this situation, Arsenal, the new champion of the English Premier League, is also mentioned among the contenders. However, analysts believe the London club would be better off staying out of this transfer battle. In terms of style, Julian Alvarez suits Barcelona precisely, and his chances of achieving his lofty goals at the Spotify Camp Nou are high.

Alvarez himself had clarified the situation in interviews during the Argentina national team's 2026 World Cup qualifiers. "I always try to be honest. I had the necessary conversation with Atletico representatives. I think the best path for everyone is this transfer," the striker had said in pursuit of his dreams.

Julián ÁlvarezBarcelonaAtlético MadridLa LigaTransfers
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