United Airlines refuses to purchase Boeing 777-9 aircraft

·28·Technology
United Airlines refuses to purchase Boeing 777-9 aircraft

United Airlines, one of the major US airlines, has officially confirmed that it has no intention of purchasing the initial Boeing 777-9 aircraft manufactured between 2019 and 2021. According to a report by The Air Current, this refers to nearly 20 aircraft assembled before the completion of the certification process. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported by.

Earlier, rumors circulated that these aircraft might be acquired by United after Emirates refused them. However, buyers' lack of interest in this type of technology is causing major discussions in the modern aviation market. Experts are closely monitoring the fate of these first-assembled units.

Why are airlines abandoning the initial aircraft?

Emirates management had previously stated that aircraft from the initial assembly phase would require a massive amount of additional work to bring them up to the final serial configuration. It was also noted that years of storage outdoors or in warehouses could negatively impact the operational lifespan of these aircraft.

Emirates President Tim Clark remarked ironically in one of his interviews that such aircraft could only be used to make tin cans. These exact factors determined the cautious approach of other carriers toward this batch as well.

United Airlines strategy and the prospects of Boeing 777X

According to The Air Current, United Airlines has officially informed Boeing and analysts that it is not considering the purchase of these 20 aircraft. Analysts believe that although the airline already operates Boeing 777-200ER and 777-300ER models, accepting the early-stage 777-9s is not financially or technically justified.

In recent years, United has prioritized Boeing 787 Dreamliner models in expanding its fleet. The airline is also continuing to evaluate long-planned Airbus A350 purchases. Modernizing the first-generation 777-9 aircraft, retraining crew, and creating maintenance infrastructure would undoubtedly incur additional costs.

Nevertheless, United Airlines has not completely abandoned the Boeing 777X program. Once the program undergoes full certification and final serial deliveries of the aircraft begin, the airline may return to the issue of purchasing them for its busiest long-haul routes.

BoeingUnited AirlinesEmiratesAviationTechnology
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