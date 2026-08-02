London club Chelsea continue their active work in the transfer market, bolstering their squad with another talented player. The English Premier League side officially announced the acquisition of versatile Argentina international midfielder Valentin Barco from French club Strasbourg. This transfer is seen as an important step by the London club to further expand their midfield options ahead of the new season, according to Goal.com reports.

According to ixbt.com and international sports publications, the 21-year-old player joined the team led by head manager Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge. Valentin Barco has signed a long-term contract with the club, keeping him in London until June 2033. Although the parties did not disclose the financial details of the agreement, this transfer became another successful result of mutual cooperation within the BlueCo ownership model.

Valentin Barco's football journey and career rise

A product of Argentina's famous Boca Juniors academy, Valentin Barco took his first steps in professional football at a very early age. Making his senior team debut at just 16 years old, he caught the attention of experts with his bright talent. He then moved to Brighton, played on loan for Sevilla and Strasbourg, and successfully completed his adaptation process to European football.

His performances in France, in particular, proved to be a turning point in his career. Appearing in 58 matches across all competitions for Strasbourg last season, the Argentinian midfielder's play amazed many. He registered 3 goals and 11 assists to his name. His activity on the pitch, reliable defensive work, and precise decisions near the opponent's penalty area made him one of the best players in Ligue 1.

New challenges at Chelsea and pre-season plans

Known by the nickname 'Colo', the young player's solid performances in the French championship did not go unnoticed by the Argentina national team coaching staff either. This marked an important milestone in his international career. Chelsea's management and manager Xabi Alonso see him not only as a player for the future, but also as someone who can immediately compete for a spot in the starting lineup.

Currently, the player is preparing to join the pre-season training camp. Chelsea fans warmly welcomed the club's new member via social media. Valentin Barco's debut in the English Premier League and his performances for his new team are generating great interest in the football community.