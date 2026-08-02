Bayern Munich seeks a worthy successor for Harry Kane

·32·Sport
Bayern Munich seeks a worthy successor for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich has begun searching for a long-term successor to star striker Harry Kane, keeping a close eye on representatives from the Premier League. According to Sport Bild, the German giants are already evaluating candidates to fill any potential future void. This strategic move is expected to spark the next major transfer battle in European football, reports Goal.com reports .

The Munich leadership and scouts are closely monitoring Manchester United forward Benjamin Šeško as a prime candidate. According to Christian Falk, the 23-year-old player occupies a high spot on the club's transfer shortlist. Manchester United is well aware of the interest in their talented forward and views him as a crucial part of their plans.

Harry Kane's massive legacy in Munich

Currently, Harry Kane remains the undisputed starting striker for Bayern. Transferred from Tottenham for 95 million euros in 2023, the 33-year-old English player is having the brightest period of his career in Germany. He has made a total of 147 appearances for the Munich side, scoring 146 goals and becoming the core pillar of the club's attack.

Last season, Harry Kane posted the best individual numbers of his career, finding the opponent's net 61 times in 51 matches across all competitions. His consistent performances helped Bayern win two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal, and the German Super Cup. Additionally, the striker twice won the European Golden Shoe, highlighting just how challenging the task of finding a worthy successor will be.

Benjamin Šeško's experience in Germany

Bayern is planning for the future, and Benjamin Šeško's candidacy fits this strategy perfectly. Before moving to England, the Slovenian player starred in the Bundesliga, fully demonstrating his immense potential. He scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig, establishing himself as one of Europe's top forwards.

Last year, the player joined Manchester United for 76.50 million euros and managed to score 11 goals in 30 matches during his debut Premier League season. Although he is currently working on regaining full match fitness following an injury last season, his adaptability and potential continue to attract the attention of Europe's top clubs.

Bayern MunichHarry KaneBenjamin ŠeškoManchester UnitedTransfers
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