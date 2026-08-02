Joan García refuses to get a tattoo and answers transfer questions

In an interview with Sport, Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García discussed the unique challenges and responsibilities of sitting on the bench. According to the player, supporting the team from the touchline and watching the match requires as much emotional intensity and experience as playing in the starting lineup. Goal.com reports this.

Although García has not yet featured in Spain's World Cup qualifiers, he firmly believes that substitutes contribute to the team's victory just as much as the main heroes. He emphasized that every player on the bench gives their all alongside those on the pitch.

The tattoo issue and team promises

When asked by a Sport journalist whether he intends to replicate Marc Cucurella's tattoo in honor of head coach Luis de la Fuente if Barcelona win the Champions League, García gave a humorous yet firm reply.

He said that while fans might demand such a step, he has no tattoos at all and is not planning any such thing in the near future. He stated that if the team wins the Champions League trophy, he will figure out a different way to celebrate.

Cucurella's transfer and transfer market rumors

The conversation also touched upon Marc Cucurella's move to Real Madrid. García noted that this transfer caused a great stir in the national team camp, and despite some initial teasing, everything was ultimately accepted positively.

In his opinion, every player makes the right decision for their own future and career. García expressed confidence that this move was beneficial for Cucurella and added that all teammates were ultimately happy with his choice.

Julián Álvarez and club transfer policy

Addressing a question about the potential transfer of Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, García praised the Argentine player's high level. He noted that anyone who understands football immediately notices Álvarez's unique talent and potential.

At the same time, the goalkeeper reminded that dealing with price tags like 150 million euros is not his job. García expressed full confidence in the management and head coach of Barcelona, stating he has no doubt they will build the strongest squad capable of competing in all tournaments.