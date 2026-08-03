Mullojonov wins again in Russia: 9 pro fights, 9 victories!

·1·Sport
Mullojonov wins again in Russia: 9 pro fights, 9 victories!

At the "RCC Boxing" evening in Yekaterinburg, the Uzbek master of leather gloves triumphed once again. Mullojonov's winning streak shows no signs of stopping! How did our compatriot achieve victory at the professional boxing night in Russia?

Lazizbek Mullojonov dominated the host boxer in Yekaterinburg with a huge advantage over 8 rounds, and the judges unanimously declared him the winner.

Match details

  • Mullojonov stepped into the ring against Vitaly Kudukhov.

  • In the 8-round bout, the dominance was entirely on the side of the Uzbek boxer.

  • The judges awarded the victory to Mullojonov by a unanimous decision.

Winning streak and opponent info

  • With this result, Mullojonov brought his professional boxing victories to 9.

  • Kudukhov had also lost to Bakhodir Jalolov in his previous fight.

“Mullojonov continues an important streak in professional boxing — 9 victories.”

What are your thoughts on this victory by Mullojonov? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Sevilla sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Fran GonzálezSevilla sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Fran GonzálezToday, 02:59Could Trent Alexander-Arnold Return to Liverpool?Could Trent Alexander-Arnold Return to Liverpool?Today, 02:39Vinicius Junior's representatives deny rumors about the playerVinicius Junior's representatives deny rumors about the playerToday, 02:20Liverpool Set to Extend Contract with Curtis JonesLiverpool Set to Extend Contract with Curtis JonesToday, 01:31Jose Mourinho Praises Moise Kean's PerformanceJose Mourinho Praises Moise Kean's PerformanceToday, 01:31Yan Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid stalled due to agent disputeYan Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid stalled due to agent disputeToday, 01:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'