Mullojonov wins again in Russia: 9 pro fights, 9 victories!

At the "RCC Boxing" evening in Yekaterinburg, the Uzbek master of leather gloves triumphed once again. Mullojonov's winning streak shows no signs of stopping! How did our compatriot achieve victory at the professional boxing night in Russia?

Lazizbek Mullojonov dominated the host boxer in Yekaterinburg with a huge advantage over 8 rounds, and the judges unanimously declared him the winner.

Match details

Mullojonov stepped into the ring against Vitaly Kudukhov.

In the 8-round bout, the dominance was entirely on the side of the Uzbek boxer.

The judges awarded the victory to Mullojonov by a unanimous decision.

Winning streak and opponent info

With this result, Mullojonov brought his professional boxing victories to 9.

Kudukhov had also lost to Bakhodir Jalolov in his previous fight.

“Mullojonov continues an important streak in professional boxing — 9 victories.”

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