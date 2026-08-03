PSG Joins Race for Parma Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

French club Paris Saint-Germain has officially submitted a €33 million bid to sign Parma goalkeeper and Japan international Zion Suzuki. According to Goal.com, the Ligue 1 champions have overtaken Juventus, who were initially the frontrunners in the transfer race, making a decisive move to gain the upper hand in the transfer market. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, the 23-year-old goalkeeper's active contract with Parma runs until 2029. He moved to the Italian club in 2024 from Sint-Truiden for €8.2 million. The young shot-stopper has managed to prove himself in 57 Serie A appearances and has since become his country's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

Transfer Race and Unexpected Twist

According to TuttoMercatoWeb and renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG's official offer has made the Parisians clear favorites in the transfer race. Juventus had targeted the Japanese goalkeeper as their primary target to strengthen their defensive line. However, the French club's unexpected and swift intervention has put the Turin side in a difficult position and may force them to look for alternative options.

This move came as somewhat of a surprise to experts, given that Matvey Safonov currently serves as PSG's primary goalkeeper, and a significant sum was also spent on Lucas Chevalier last summer. According to sources, PSG may even loan the player immediately back to Parma until the end of the season to ensure regular playing time.

Future Plans

The New York-born Japanese goalkeeper showed consistent performances for Parma last season, keeping clean sheets in 5 of his 20 Serie A appearances and helping his team finish 12th. On the international stage, he has solidified his status by making 28 appearances for the Japan national team.

Currently, the Parma management must make a swift decision regarding the player's future before the start of the 2026/27 season. In the opening match of Serie A, Parma will host Cagliari on August 22. Meanwhile, PSG will also begin their Ligue 1 title defense with a match against Rennes at the Parc des Princes.