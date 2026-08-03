Post-Guardiola «Manchester City»: Maresca makes a big promise...

The ten-year era of Josep Guardiola at Manchester City has come to an end. Now, the task of preserving the legacy left by the club's most successful manager and taking the team to a new level has been entrusted to Enzo Maresca.

The Italian specialist is well aware of the pressure. He emphasized that in the new season, «City» will fight for all trophies, including the Premier League title, until the very last matchday.

The biggest test ahead for Maresca

Guardiola managed Manchester City for 10 years, winning 20 major trophies with the club. Under his leadership, the «Citizens» won the Premier League six times, the League Cup five times, the FA Cup three times, and lifted the Champions League trophy for the first time.

Taking over a team after such a manager is a huge risk for any specialist. The new coach is required not only to deliver results but also to preserve the playing style and winning culture shaped by Guardiola.

In football history, there are many cases where teams struggled to adapt to a new era after long-serving managers departed. For this reason, some predict that a decline might begin at «City» as well.

Maresca, however, has no intention of accepting such a scenario.

«We must fight until the final matchday»

The new head coach openly stated that the team's goals remain unchanged.

«We will do everything in our power to win trophies this season. The Premier League title is one of the trophies we must fight for until the very last matchday».

Maresca is in no rush to assess the title chances just yet. In his view, rather than making lofty promises before the season even begins, it is more important to focus on the team's daily progress.

During his opening press conference, the Italian specialist also mentioned that «City» must be aggressive without the ball, control the game, and impose their ideas on the opponents. He specifically emphasized that the most important task in football is winning matches.

Maresca's core formula revealed

The new coach is placing the individual growth of players at the center of his working style.

«What I love most is developing the players every day. Because when the players grow, the team gets stronger too».

This idea aligns with the approach Maresca applied at his previous teams. Rather than being completely reliant on ready-made stars, he places great importance on step-by-step development of players' tactical understanding and ball-handling skills.

The «City» management also took into account his exact playing philosophy, deep knowledge of the club system, and ability to work with young players when choosing him. Maresca has signed a three-year contract with the club running until the summer of 2029.

He knows the club well from the inside

Maresca is not a stranger to Manchester City. This marks his third stint at the club.

Previously, he managed «City's» youth team, leading them to the Premier League 2 title. Later, he worked in Guardiola's coaching staff, contributing to the team's success during the historic 2022/23 treble-winning season.

Because of this, instead of a drastic revolution, the club leadership chose a manager who knows the system built by Guardiola inside out and can develop it with fresh ideas.

Maresca's task is not to copy Guardiola. While maintaining the existing winning culture, he must instill his own style into the team.

The match against «Inter» gave the first hint

Maresca's first pre-season match as «City» head coach was played against «Inter» in Hong Kong. This fixture was part of the Asia tour program in preparation for the 2026/27 season.

The coach expressed satisfaction with the team's performance against the Italian champions.

«I really liked our performance in the pre-season match against “Inter”».

In friendly matches, the physical condition of the players, the execution of new tactical demands, and the level of mutual understanding on the pitch are considered more important than the result itself.

In this sense, the clash against «Inter» served as the first serious test for Maresca, showing which aspects are working and what needs to be improved before the season starts.

Support in Asia surprised Maresca

The Italian specialist also shared warm words about the fans who welcomed the team in Hong Kong.

He stated that he was pleased to see the stands packed during open training sessions and the match. «City's» tour in Asia will continue with fixtures in Seoul after Hong Kong.

The large overseas fan base once again demonstrated the club's global standing to Maresca. However, this support also increases the responsibility resting on the new manager's shoulders.

«City's» potential remains immense

In his final season, Guardiola won the FA Cup and the League Cup with the team, and finished second in the Premier League. This means Maresca has inherited a squad that is far from being in crisis and is still capable of winning trophies.

At the same time, the new coach must solve several crucial tasks:

Filling the psychological void left after Guardiola;

Creating a balance between young and experienced players;

Instilling his tactical ideas in a short period of time;

Maintaining motivation among all the stars in the squad;

Being prepared for a new title race in the Premier League.

The initial results of the season will show how quickly Maresca is addressing these tasks.

Preserving the legacy or starting a new era?

Judging by Maresca's words, he does not intend to completely rebuild «City», but rather wants to build an even stronger team on top of the existing foundation.

This is a logical approach. After all, there is no need to discard the squad, infrastructure, and winning culture left behind by Guardiola. However, since opponents have thoroughly studied «City's» playing style, merely repeating the old formula will not be enough.

This is where Maresca's true test begins: will he be able to create a new winning era for the club without remaining in Guardiola's shadow?

Do you think Enzo Maresca can continue Guardiola's success at «Manchester City»? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!