Arsenal Sets Huge Price Tag for Martin Zubimendi Transfer

Arsenal continue their active efforts to strengthen the midfield. Head coach Mikel Arteta is working aggressively in the transfer market to make the squad more competitive, putting the futures of some key players under question. Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães’ arrival at the London club has significantly changed Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi’s position in the team. Previously a regular starter, the player no longer has a guaranteed role in the manager’s plans.

Arsenal signed Newcastle captain Bruno Guimarães for £75 million during the summer transfer window. The London club also completed transfers for winger Christos Kolis and goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder aims to achieve major success with Arsenal. In an interview with the club’s official website, Guimarães stressed that he has reached the peak of his career and wants to win trophies with the team.

Zubimendi’s situation and transfer fee

However, this high-profile signing has put Martin Zubimendi’s future at risk. The Spanish midfielder joined from Real Sociedad for £60 million last summer, but lost consistency towards the end of the season. He was left out of the starting lineup during the Premier League title race and in the decisive Champions League clash against PSG.

Arsenal officials familiar with the situation claim that, if they have to sell the player, his price will be at least €90 million (£77 million). The London club have no intention of letting their player leave cheaply.

Interest from European giants

Zubimendi’s uncertain status has immediately attracted the attention of several top European clubs. Real Madrid are reportedly considering signing the Spanish midfielder. After previously failing to secure Rodri, Los Blancos view Zubimendi as a suitable alternative.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is also actively involved in the race. Alonso wants to bring his former player from Real Sociedad’s youth team to Stamford Bridge and is urging the club’s leadership to complete the transfer. Competition between the two European giants could help Arsenal justify their high asking price.