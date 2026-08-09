Airbus A350F New Freighter Successfully Passes Crucial Test

European aviation giant Airbus has completed one of the most important pre-first-flight stages for its next-generation Airbus A350F freighter. According to Ixbt.com, the aircraft successfully passed three days of Ground Vibration Tests (GVT) in Toulouse, practically confirming the strength of its structure. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main purpose of these tests was to predict in advance how the aircraft structure would behave under aerodynamic and vibration loads and to verify the accuracy of computer models. During the tests, specialists deliberately subjected the aircraft to vibrations at different frequencies. Special methods and advanced technologies were used for this purpose.

The Test Process and Methods Used

During the tests, engineers used two main approaches. In the first, the A350F’s own aerodynamic surfaces were moved at specified frequencies. In the second, external electrodynamic vibrators installed at key points of the structure—the wingtips, the rear fuselage and the engines—were activated.

The aircraft’s response to these effects was monitored through a network of special accelerometers. Acceleration and resonance vibrations were measured in real time, and the data obtained after each cycle was analyzed promptly. This made it possible to introduce timely changes to the subsequent test program.

Results and Future Plans

The results pleased the specialists: the A350F’s actual performance matched the initial calculations very closely. Engineers are now completing their analysis of the data and refining the aircraft’s mathematical and aeroelastic models. Preparation for this process took nearly two years.

The successful completion of the GVT opens the way for the Airbus A350F’s first flight. Once the initial test program begins, the company will move on to a more important stage—vibration tests during flight. These checks are scheduled to take place during the program’s first three months and will assess the aircraft’s stability.