Airbus A350F New Freighter Successfully Passes Crucial Test

·60·Technology
Airbus A350F New Freighter Successfully Passes Crucial Test

European aviation giant Airbus has completed one of the most important pre-first-flight stages for its next-generation Airbus A350F freighter. According to Ixbt.com, the aircraft successfully passed three days of Ground Vibration Tests (GVT) in Toulouse, practically confirming the strength of its structure. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main purpose of these tests was to predict in advance how the aircraft structure would behave under aerodynamic and vibration loads and to verify the accuracy of computer models. During the tests, specialists deliberately subjected the aircraft to vibrations at different frequencies. Special methods and advanced technologies were used for this purpose.

The Test Process and Methods Used

During the tests, engineers used two main approaches. In the first, the A350F’s own aerodynamic surfaces were moved at specified frequencies. In the second, external electrodynamic vibrators installed at key points of the structure—the wingtips, the rear fuselage and the engines—were activated.

The aircraft’s response to these effects was monitored through a network of special accelerometers. Acceleration and resonance vibrations were measured in real time, and the data obtained after each cycle was analyzed promptly. This made it possible to introduce timely changes to the subsequent test program.

Results and Future Plans

The results pleased the specialists: the A350F’s actual performance matched the initial calculations very closely. Engineers are now completing their analysis of the data and refining the aircraft’s mathematical and aeroelastic models. Preparation for this process took nearly two years.

The successful completion of the GVT opens the way for the Airbus A350F’s first flight. Once the initial test program begins, the company will move on to a more important stage—vibration tests during flight. These checks are scheduled to take place during the program’s first three months and will assess the aircraft’s stability.

AirbusA350FFreighterAviationTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Superior unveils eWAY 6.1 city bike with a unique suspension systemSuperior unveils eWAY 6.1 city bike with a unique suspension systemToday, 05:59Sales of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Resume in the Japanese MarketSales of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Cards Resume in the Japanese MarketToday, 05:21Kreios Space Tests a Space Engine That Operates in Earth’s AtmosphereKreios Space Tests a Space Engine That Operates in Earth’s AtmosphereToday, 04:28China Plans to Send Robot Dogs to a Lunar StationChina Plans to Send Robot Dogs to a Lunar StationToday, 01:53AI Fund Invests $400 Million in Chipmaking StartupAI Fund Invests $400 Million in Chipmaking StartupToday, 01:53New Turbocharged Hydrogen Engine Tested in the USNew Turbocharged Hydrogen Engine Tested in the USToday, 01:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched