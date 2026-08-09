Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Passes Durability Test

·292·Technology
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Passes Durability Test

One of the most advanced foldable phones of our time, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has successfully passed brutal durability tests conducted by renowned blogger JerryRigEverything. According to Ixbt.com, despite its very thin body and complex construction, the flagship demonstrated impressive resistance to physical impact, surprising experts. Ixbt.com reports it.

Dust and sand particles have long been a major problem for foldable devices. Although the new model offers IP48-rated water resistance, it is not completely sealed against small particles. During the test, a large amount of sand was deliberately poured into the device’s hinge mechanism. Surprisingly, however, the mechanism did not fail and continued to operate normally.

Strengths and Weaknesses

The test confirmed that the device’s internal flexible AMOLED display remains its most vulnerable component. Its surface is protected by a soft plastic layer that scratches more easily than ordinary glass. Although the new Flex Titanium layers beneath the screen significantly increase the structure’s overall rigidity, they cannot fully protect the surface from mechanical damage.

The most dramatic moment of the test came when an attempt was made to bend the foldable smartphone in the opposite direction. Despite the unfolded body measuring only 4.5 millimeters thick, the blogger managed to bend it backward using hand force. The body suffered significant deformation but did not break completely.

The results clearly show how far Samsung’s foldable technology has advanced compared with first-generation devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is becoming considerably more resistant to environmental factors, including sand ingress and serious mechanical pressure.

Nevertheless, some weak points remain. In particular, the ease with which the internal screen can be scratched and the lack of complete protection against fine sand particles show that future generations still require further development. Even so, the results prove that modern technology can deliver high durability in an ultra-thin body.

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