Situation surrounding Real Madrid and Michael Olise transfer clarified

·107·Sport
Situation surrounding Real Madrid and Michael Olise transfer clarified

Reports that Real Madrid are ready to spend a record fee on Bayern Munich star Michael Olise generated huge interest in the football world. However, it has emerged that the German giants have no intention of selling the player and could even reject an offer of more than €200 million. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Spanish giants had been preparing to spend a huge sum in the transfer market for the French winger as they look to assemble a new generation of “Galácticos”. The 24-year-old became one of the world’s brightest players after recording 66 goal contributions for club and country during the 2025/26 season, further intensifying the interest.

Changes and transfer prospects at Real Madrid

However, Real Madrid are reportedly putting these plans on hold for now. Vinicius Junior, who had previously been linked with Arsenal, has signed a lucrative new contract with the club. In addition, Ivorian winger Yan Diomande has joined the squad in a €140 million deal.

As a result, the Spanish giants have no need to spend big on Olise in the current transfer window. Although the player is reportedly dazzled by the attention from the Santiago Bernabéu and keen on moving to Madrid, the transfer now appears difficult to complete.

Bayern Munich’s firm stance

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Dietmar Hamann explained the club’s firm position in an interview with Goal. He said club president Uli Hoeneß had previously stressed that Bayern are never a selling club and only sell players when they want to.

According to Hamann, the situation will not change unless the player himself openly expresses a desire to leave the club. However, with Yan Diomande heading to Madrid and Vini Jr staying with the team, it seems unlikely that Olise will also move there at the same time.

The pundit added that Olise would join training in the coming days after the club returns from its tour of Asia and would remain a Bayern player next season. It was previously reported that Real Madrid could pay €223 million for the Frenchman, making him the most expensive player in football history and breaking the record set by Neymar’s 2017 move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Real MadridMichael OliseBayern MunichTransferFootball
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