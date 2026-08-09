Juventus Monitor Matias Galarza to Strengthen Midfield

According to information published by Tuttosport, Italian club Juventus are seriously considering Matias Galarza, one of South America’s promising midfielders, as they look to strengthen their squad. The Paraguayan footballer has been offered to the Turin club’s management, and his potential transfer is currently being thoroughly assessed. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Juventus currently lack a classic playmaker in the centre of the pitch who can link play and direct attacks at the right moment. This is precisely why the midfielder has attracted the coaching staff’s attention. His relatively affordable price could also make Galarza’s transfer a financially attractive option for the club.

The Player’s Career and Attributes

Born in 2002 in Paraguay’s capital, Asunción, Matias Galarza came through the Olimpia Asunción academy. He later moved to Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, making 58 appearances and scoring five goals between 2021 and 2023. He also played for Coritiba on loan.

The midfielder continued his career in Argentina, representing Talleres and River Plate, before joining his latest club, Atlanta United of the United States. For the Paraguay national team, he has made 19 appearances and scored four goals.

Transfer Priorities and Conditions

According to Goal.com, River Plate are ready to sell the player for just €6 million. However, Juventus currently have other priorities, with the club planning to address the defence and sign a new goalkeeper first.

In addition, before bringing in another midfielder, Juventus would need one of Arthur, Teun Koopmeiners or Fabio Miretti to leave the club. The recent friendly against Australia also clearly showed that the Turin side lack a deep-lying playmaker in midfield.