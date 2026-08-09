Juventus Monitor Matias Galarza to Strengthen Midfield

·54·Sport
Juventus Monitor Matias Galarza to Strengthen Midfield

According to information published by Tuttosport, Italian club Juventus are seriously considering Matias Galarza, one of South America’s promising midfielders, as they look to strengthen their squad. The Paraguayan footballer has been offered to the Turin club’s management, and his potential transfer is currently being thoroughly assessed. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Juventus currently lack a classic playmaker in the centre of the pitch who can link play and direct attacks at the right moment. This is precisely why the midfielder has attracted the coaching staff’s attention. His relatively affordable price could also make Galarza’s transfer a financially attractive option for the club.

The Player’s Career and Attributes

Born in 2002 in Paraguay’s capital, Asunción, Matias Galarza came through the Olimpia Asunción academy. He later moved to Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, making 58 appearances and scoring five goals between 2021 and 2023. He also played for Coritiba on loan.

The midfielder continued his career in Argentina, representing Talleres and River Plate, before joining his latest club, Atlanta United of the United States. For the Paraguay national team, he has made 19 appearances and scored four goals.

Transfer Priorities and Conditions

According to Goal.com, River Plate are ready to sell the player for just €6 million. However, Juventus currently have other priorities, with the club planning to address the defence and sign a new goalkeeper first.

In addition, before bringing in another midfielder, Juventus would need one of Arthur, Teun Koopmeiners or Fabio Miretti to leave the club. The recent friendly against Australia also clearly showed that the Turin side lack a deep-lying playmaker in midfield.

JuventusMatias GalarzaTransferSerie AFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Girona Want to Bring Former Player Back from Saudi ArabiaGirona Want to Bring Former Player Back from Saudi ArabiaToday, 02:52The Week That Will Decide Julián Álvarez’s Future Has BegunThe Week That Will Decide Julián Álvarez’s Future Has BegunToday, 02:35Darwin Núñez announced Liverpool transfer before the clubDarwin Núñez announced Liverpool transfer before the clubToday, 02:16Monaco reject huge offer for Lamine CamaraMonaco reject huge offer for Lamine CamaraToday, 01:34Juventus and Bologna Continue Talks Over Jhon Lucumí TransferJuventus and Bologna Continue Talks Over Jhon Lucumí TransferToday, 00:55Florian Wirtz Pleased With Andoni Iraola’s Tactical IdeasFlorian Wirtz Pleased With Andoni Iraola’s Tactical IdeasToday, 00:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)