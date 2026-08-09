Trump’s Two Favorite UFC Fighters Revealed: Who Are They?

Ali Abdelaziz, one of the UFC’s best-known managers, named the two fighters whom U.S. President Donald Trump especially respects in mixed martial arts. He said the list includes reigning lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Notably, Abdelaziz did not offer this as mere speculation. The manager said he recently witnessed a meeting between Trump and Gaethje, and that the president’s attitude toward the fighter made a strong impression on him as well.

Trump spoke with Gaethje for three hours

Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Ali Abdelaziz said that three weeks earlier, Donald Trump had personally invited Justin Gaethje to meet him.

According to the manager, they spoke for nearly three hours.

Abdelaziz said he was amazed to see how the president interacted with Gaethje, adding that Trump admired the fighter’s personality and had great respect for him. He then shared his conclusion: in his view, Trump’s favorite UFC fighters are Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Of course, this is not Trump’s official ranking—it is based on Abdelaziz’s personal observations and assessment.

Trump has previously called Gaethje “my friend”

The warm relationship between the president and Justin Gaethje has been visible in public before.

On May 6, when Gaethje met Trump in the Oval Office alongside other UFC stars, the president called him “my friend” and praised the fighter’s style. Trump specifically highlighted Gaethje’s ability to keep fighting even after absorbing heavy blows.

Ali Abdelaziz also attended that meeting. During the conversation, Trump asked the manager about Khabib Nurmagomedov and called him “a very special fighter.” The president also recalled that Khabib had won all 29 of his professional bouts.

Gaethje achieved his biggest dream at the White House

Another major chapter has been added to Justin Gaethje’s relationship with Trump.

On June 14, at UFC Freedom 250, held on the White House South Lawn, Gaethje entered the Octagon against Ilia Topuria for the lightweight championship. The American fighter won by technical knockout after Topuria’s corner stopped the fight following the fourth round, making him the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

For 37-year-old Gaethje, this was the biggest prize missing from his career. The UFC also ranked him first as the best fighter of the first half of 2026.

In that sense, one of Gaethje’s biggest professional victories came at the White House during Trump’s presidency.

Interestingly, Trump’s two “favorites” once fought each other

The two names mentioned by Abdelaziz are also linked by another historic detail.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s final professional fight was against Justin Gaethje .

At UFC 254 in October 2020, Khabib submitted Gaethje with a triangle choke in the second round. The Dagestani fighter then announced that he would retire with a 29–0 record.

Thus, according to Abdelaziz’s interpretation, the two UFC fighters whom Trump rates most highly once faced each other for the championship belt.

Khabib’s relationship with Trump is also noteworthy

Although Khabib has not had a professional fight since 2020, he remains one of the most famous athletes in UFC history.

He ended his career with 29 wins and no losses, successfully defended the UFC lightweight championship three times, and was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Trump’s special mention of Khabib in the Oval Office in May may also explain Abdelaziz’s view. During that conversation, the president recited his record from memory and also discussed his final fight against Gaethje.

Abdelaziz wants another blockbuster fight for Gaethje

The manager’s latest appearance was not only about Trump.

Abdelaziz said that, considering 37-year-old Gaethje’s career is nearing its end, his next fight should be as big as possible. He even suggested that Gaethje’s final opponent could be welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. Abdelaziz has managed both fighters for many years.

No such fight has been confirmed yet. However, Gaethje’s victory over Topuria at the White House, his championship win, and his close interaction with Trump are making the final stage of his career even more intriguing.

According to Abdelaziz, although the UFC has hundreds of famous fighters, two names have earned the special attention of the U.S. president— Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

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