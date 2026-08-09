Barcelona Unhappy With Frenkie de Jong’s Decision

Barcelona’s management has grown increasingly frustrated with midfielder Frenkie de Jong’s firm stance on treating his leg injury. According to SPORT, the Dutch footballer is completely rejecting the club medical staff’s recommendation to undergo surgery, causing tensions between the parties. According to Goal.com reports.

The 29-year-old footballer, who has been sidelined since the decisive stage of last season, has yet to show signs of improved fitness. If he continues with conservative treatment, he will be forced to spend at least another four to six months away from the pitch. Club doctors, meanwhile, regard surgery as the only way to fully resolve the problem.

Tactical and Squad Changes

This medical dispute is seriously disrupting head coach Hansi Flick’s tactical plans for the new season. As the coach reshapes the team’s midfield, the absence of a key player is creating additional problems. There is also growing discontent in the Camp Nou offices over the player’s priorities in recent months.

At the club, there is a prevailing view that de Jong focused his efforts at the end of last season not on Barcelona, but on preparing for the World Cup with the Netherlands national team. It is worth recalling that the footballer missed the final two matches of the season before immediately joining the national team under Ronald Koeman.

Competition and Transfer Plans

While de Jong has been absent and his injury has persisted, other talented players have gained influence within the team. Marc Bernal’s emergence and Gavi’s return have put the Dutchman’s undisputed status as the leader in progressing the ball from defense to attack at risk. As a result, his future at the club is now in question.

Another sensitive aspect of the situation concerns Barcelona’s active pursuit of Manchester City star Rodri. The Spanish midfielder remains the Catalan club’s main target for the holding midfield position. If Barcelona manages to sign Rodri while navigating financial fair-play restrictions, it would directly affect de Jong’s place in the squad and create serious competition in midfield.