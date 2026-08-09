Usyk reveals the real reason for ending his career before the “last dance”

Former undisputed world champion in two weight divisions Oleksandr Usyk spoke candidly about the main factors behind his decision to end his professional boxing career.

The legendary Ukrainian boxer shared his thoughts on the decision and his future plans in sport in an interview with The New York Times.

“My body is tired, and I have a family and children”

Usyk spoke about years of grueling work in boxing and its impact on his body, citing Tyson Fury’s decisions as an example:

“Why am I ending my career? I can’t say for certain. Take Tyson Fury — he says he’s ending his career, then he comes back again. He says he’s retiring again, then he steps back into the ring... We spend so much time in sport that it is very difficult to say definitively, ‘That’s it for me.’ But after working tirelessly for so many years, your body begins to get tired. That’s exactly what has happened to me. I’m not made of steel, nor am I a creature from another planet. Most importantly, I have a family and children”, the Ukrainian champion said.

The “last dance” and the Deontay Wilder option

As a reminder, Oleksandr Usyk’s “last dance” in the ring is scheduled for the end of this year.

Usyk’s team is currently holding active negotiations to organize this farewell fight. According to sources and experts in the boxing world, former American world champion Deontay Wilder is being considered as Usyk’s most likely and attractive opponent.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends via Telegram or other social networks.