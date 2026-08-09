Uzbekistan allows a child to take their father’s given name as a surname

·114·Society
Uzbekistan allows a child to take their father’s given name as a surname

At a plenary meeting held on August 8, the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan approved a document legally establishing the possibility of directly giving a child their father’s given name as a surname. The law was sent to the President for signing.

This important legal change will help facilitate naming traditions among the population based on national values and customs.

The current procedure and the gap that had emerged

Under the current legislation, a child’s surname was determined based on the surname of their father or mother. In addition, taking national traditions into account, it was possible to choose the child’s grandfather’s name, according to the family lineage, as a surname.

However, the Family Code did not contain a clear and direct provision on using the father’s given name directly as a surname, which had led to certain misunderstandings in practice.

Amendments to Article 69 of the Family Code

Under the newly adopted law, relevant additions and amendments are being made to Article 69 of the Family Code. Parents will now have the direct right to register their children under their father’s given name as a surname.

According to senators, this legal provision:

  • Provides additional convenience when choosing a child’s surname in line with national and religious traditions;

  • Prevents legal uncertainties in naming children and citizens from facing bureaucratic obstacles.

UzbekistanOliy Majlis
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