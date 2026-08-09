Lee Trundle Names Stars Showcasing Skill in Modern Football

·51·Sport
Lee Trundle Names Stars Showcasing Skill in Modern Football

As physical fitness and tactical discipline become increasingly important in football, fewer players are dazzling spectators with unique tricks on the pitch. According to former striker Lee Trundle, creative players who preserve this tradition and entertain fans with their style of play still exist in the Premier League. Goal.com reports this.

According to Goal.com, Lee Trundle, once known for his stylish tricks and entertaining play, shared his views on changes in modern football and players who can express themselves freely on the pitch. He said football has become highly calculated, while individual brilliance is increasingly taking a back seat.

The true artists of the pitch and a fading tradition

While players such as George Best, Paul Gascoigne, Ronaldinho and Neymar once drew fans to stadiums, the demands of modern football have made classic No. 10 playmakers harder to find. Even in footballing nations such as Brazil and Argentina, fewer players blessed with a wide range of tricks are emerging.

The main reasons are the emphasis on keeping possession during matches and coaches' demands for safer play. The intense monitoring of post-match statistics, including passing accuracy, is discouraging footballers from taking risks.

The Premier League's showmen

In an exclusive interview with Goal.com, supported by Livescore.com, Lee Trundle singled out the three players he currently enjoys watching most in the English top flight:

  • Rayan Cherki — the Manchester City player reminds fans of the great ball artists of the past with his style of play.
  • Eberechi Eze — the Arsenal midfielder looks to beat opponents and express himself freely on the pitch.
  • Jérémy Doku — the Manchester City winger gets spectators out of their seats with his speed and dribbling.
Trundle said that players like these bring flair to the game, and fans visit stadiums specifically to watch their moves.

Lee TrundlePremier LeagueRayan CherkiEberechi EzeJérémy Doku
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