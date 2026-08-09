Tottenham vs Getafe: Brawl Involving Tonali

·59·Sport
Tottenham vs Getafe: Brawl Involving Tonali

According to Goal.com, the friendly match between Tottenham and Getafe was marked by heated incidents and clashes on the pitch. Although the game ended in a 1–1 draw, the main focus was on the Italian midfielder’s anger and the ensuing altercation. This was reported by Goal.com .

Tensions ran high between representatives of the two teams during the match. In particular, the incident involving Sandro Tonali and Spanish midfielder Mario Martín escalated. After a tough challenge, the Italian lost his composure, shoved his opponent several times and reacted angrily.

The incident almost immediately turned into a minor brawl on the pitch. To prevent the situation from becoming more serious, players from both teams quickly intervened and had to calm their teammates down. Such aggression in a friendly match raised concerns among many observers.

How the On-Pitch Incident Unfolded

As for the sporting side of the match, the teams were evenly matched. Although Tottenham gained the upper hand and controlled the game for periods, Getafe resisted thanks to disciplined defending and a confident performance from their goalkeeper.

The deadlock was broken in the 66th minute. Getafe’s Alberto Risco found the net to put his team ahead. However, the Spaniards’ celebration did not last long.

Just four minutes after conceding, Tottenham responded quickly. A goal from Conor Gallagher restored parity for the English club, and the score remained unchanged until the final whistle.

Nevertheless, Sandro Tonali’s agitated actions remained the main talking point of the match. Friendly games during pre-season not only test teams’ physical condition but also reveal their players’ mental resilience.

TottenhamGetafeSandro TonaliFootballFriendly Match
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Girona Want to Bring Former Player Back from Saudi ArabiaGirona Want to Bring Former Player Back from Saudi ArabiaToday, 02:52The Week That Will Decide Julián Álvarez’s Future Has BegunThe Week That Will Decide Julián Álvarez’s Future Has BegunToday, 02:35Darwin Núñez announced Liverpool transfer before the clubDarwin Núñez announced Liverpool transfer before the clubToday, 02:16Monaco reject huge offer for Lamine CamaraMonaco reject huge offer for Lamine CamaraToday, 01:34Juventus and Bologna Continue Talks Over Jhon Lucumí TransferJuventus and Bologna Continue Talks Over Jhon Lucumí TransferToday, 00:55Florian Wirtz Pleased With Andoni Iraola’s Tactical IdeasFlorian Wirtz Pleased With Andoni Iraola’s Tactical IdeasToday, 00:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)