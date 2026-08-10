A Captaincy Crisis Has Emerged at Barcelona

Barcelona have unexpectedly faced a captaincy crisis amid transfers and injuries. The absence and departure of several key leaders have left head coach Hansi Flick with the task of choosing new captains. With the new season approaching, the Blaugrana are being forced to reassess their internal hierarchy. Goal.com reports this.

According to information published by Goal.com, the situation at the club is linked to Marc-André ter Stegen's departure and the possibility that Ronald Araújo could also leave the team. Ter Stegen was initially expected to join Ajax on loan, with the captain's armband then passing to the Uruguayan defender. However, reports that Araújo could move to Liverpool have made the situation even more complicated.

Leading Candidates for the Captaincy

Until the end of last season, Barcelona's five-man leadership group consisted of Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Pedri. Given the current departures, Frenkie de Jong is the natural candidate to become the club's first-choice captain. However, the Dutch midfielder's injury and internal discussions surrounding his recovery have complicated matters.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the club's leadership is unhappy with Frenkie de Jong for prioritizing the interests of the national team over his obligations to the club. As a result, Brazilian forward Raphinha has become one of the team's most influential figures both on and off the pitch and the leading contender to wear the captain's armband on a permanent basis.

Expanded Leadership Group

Although De Jong, Raphinha and Pedri are expected to occupy three of the leadership positions, Barcelona must identify two more players to complete the captaincy group. Eric García is being considered one of the leading candidates for one of the vacant spots. The former Manchester City defender understands the club's requirements well thanks to his top-level experience and status as a La Masia graduate.

Despite his young age, Gavi is also among the candidates who could join the captaincy group. The midfielder has consistently embodied Barcelona's identity through his intensity, passion and commitment to the club's traditions. Hansi Flick is expected to make this important decision, which will help shape the team's future, in the coming days.