Harry Kane Set to Sign New Long-Term Contract with Bayern Munich

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Harry Kane Set to Sign New Long-Term Contract with Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane is preparing to commit his future to German club Bayern Munich for several more years. According to reports, the experienced striker will enter formal talks to remain with the Munich side, making a return to the Premier League or his former club Tottenham highly unlikely. This is what Goal.com reports.

The 31-year-old currently has 12 months remaining on his contract. However, recent reports clearly indicate that the striker has no intention of leaving the Munich club. After returning to preseason training, Harry Kane will hold talks with the club’s management this week to discuss the terms of a new deal.

New Contract and Future Plans

The Times reports that Bayern Munich plan to offer their key player another three-year contract. The deal is expected to cover the years representing the peak of the footballer’s sporting career and end one month before he turns 36. The parties aim to avoid unnecessary distractions over the contract ahead of the new season and focus fully on winning trophies domestically and internationally.

Previously, many experts and fans had assumed that Harry Kane would return to London after winning trophies in Germany and attempt to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 260 goals. The milestone was once one of the striker’s main targets, and he is currently just 47 goals short of the record.

The Champions League Is the Priority

However, a successful spell in Germany and two consecutive Bundesliga titles have changed the footballer’s priorities. Harry Kane now considers winning the Champions League trophy a more important goal than the Premier League record.

It should be recalled that the footballer reached the final of this prestigious competition with Tottenham in 2019 but missed out in the decisive match. He considers Bayern Munich one of the few clubs capable of guaranteeing a place among Europe’s strongest teams every season and has decided to continue the remainder of his career in Munich.

Harry KaneBayern MunichTottenhamChampions LeaguePremier League
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