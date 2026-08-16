Al-Nassr thrash Al-Fateh 3-0 in opener without Ronaldo

·27·Sport
Al-Nassr thrash Al-Fateh 3-0 in opener without Ronaldo

Saudi Arabia The Saudi Pro League’s new season has kicked off. Riyadh-based Al-Nassr hosted Al-Fateh on matchday one and secured a convincing 3-0 victory.

The team’s new head coach Ange Postecoglou made a winning debut in competitive matches.

Three goals and total dominance

The hosts seized the initiative from the opening minutes and created a series of dangerous chances in front of the opposition goal:

  • Opening goal: In the 37th minute, Angelo opened the scoring with his activity inside the penalty area (1-0);

  • Quick second strike: Three minutes later, in the 40th minute, Felix extended the lead and sent the teams into half-time with a comfortable scoreline (2-0);

  • Final touch: In the 73rd minute of the second half, Samu Costa scored Al-Nassr’s third goal to put the final seal on the match (3-0).

Cristiano Ronaldo Why was he left out of the squad?

One of the main talking points before the match was that the team captain and star player, Cristiano Ronaldo,was not included in the matchday squad.

Nevertheless, Ange Postecoglou’s side produced a prolific and assured performance without their star forward, making a successful start to their title defence in the new season.

Saudi Pro League, Matchday 1

  • Al-Nassr — Al-Fateh — 3-0

  • Goals: Angelo (37), Felix (40), Costa (73).

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Al-NassrCristiano RonaldoAnge PostecoglouAl-FatehSaudi Arabia
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