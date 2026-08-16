Jamal Musiala Collapses on the Pitch: Worrying Scene at Bayern Munich

·24·Sport
Jamal Musiala Collapses on the Pitch: Worrying Scene at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich experienced a seriously worrying situation during a preseason match. In the Telekom Cup game against RB Leipzig, midfielder Jamal Musiala suddenly felt unwell and collapsed on the pitch. The incident occurred during an intense match played in Munich’s scorching heat, deeply concerning fans and the coaching staff. Goal.com reports on.

According to Goal.com, the emergency occurred toward the end of the second half, shortly after the 23-year-old German scored against the opposition and helped secure his team’s 3–1 victory. The attacking midfielder, who had come on as a substitute in the second half, appeared to lose consciousness at the end of the match and could barely stay on his feet.

Ismael Saibari’s Heroics and Medical Assistance

Immediately recognizing the seriousness of the situation, new signing Ismael Saibari instinctively acted to prevent his teammate from hitting the ground hard and caught him. After the initial panic, tension in the stadium eased somewhat when medical staff gave a thumbs-up toward the bench, signaling that the situation was under control.

Jamal Musiala then left the pitch on his own feet with the help of doctors and teammates, and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye came on in his place. Notably, this was the first match for Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in the summer. He had assisted Musiala’s goal and now also played an important role in protecting his teammate’s health.

Management’s Statement and Other Injuries

Speaking to journalists in the mixed zone after the match, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl offered a reassuring update on the player’s condition: “The most important thing is that he is fine!” However, the press conference also focused on other personnel concerns within Vincent Kompany’s squad, not just Musiala’s condition.

Defender Konrad Laimer was forced to leave the pitch just ten minutes after kickoff because of pain in his leg. Max Eberl gave a cautious assessment when discussing Laimer’s injury. According to the official, the player had taken a heavy knock and his leg quickly swelled up. He was therefore substituted as a precaution, although it is not yet possible to say exactly how long his recovery will take.

Jamal MusialaBayern MunichMunichFootballBundesliga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Judges’ scorecards revealed: How was the Makhachev–Garry fight scored?Judges’ scorecards revealed: How was the Makhachev–Garry fight scored?Today, 11:47Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry and defended his championship belt (video)Islam Makhachev defeated Ian Machado Garry and defended his championship belt (video)Today, 11:4229 victories: Makhachev and Nurmagomedov open a new page in MMA history29 victories: Makhachev and Nurmagomedov open a new page in MMA historyToday, 11:29PSG sign Ajax winger Mika Godts for €55 millionPSG sign Ajax winger Mika Godts for €55 millionToday, 11:19Who Will Win the Golden Boot in Turkey? AI Predicts How Many Goals Each Player Will ScoreWho Will Win the Golden Boot in Turkey? AI Predicts How Many Goals Each Player Will ScoreToday, 10:38Al-Nassr thrash Al-Fateh 3-0 in opener without RonaldoAl-Nassr thrash Al-Fateh 3-0 in opener without RonaldoToday, 10:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star