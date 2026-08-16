Jamal Musiala Collapses on the Pitch: Worrying Scene at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich experienced a seriously worrying situation during a preseason match. In the Telekom Cup game against RB Leipzig, midfielder Jamal Musiala suddenly felt unwell and collapsed on the pitch. The incident occurred during an intense match played in Munich’s scorching heat, deeply concerning fans and the coaching staff. Goal.com reports on.

According to Goal.com, the emergency occurred toward the end of the second half, shortly after the 23-year-old German scored against the opposition and helped secure his team’s 3–1 victory. The attacking midfielder, who had come on as a substitute in the second half, appeared to lose consciousness at the end of the match and could barely stay on his feet.

Ismael Saibari’s Heroics and Medical Assistance

Immediately recognizing the seriousness of the situation, new signing Ismael Saibari instinctively acted to prevent his teammate from hitting the ground hard and caught him. After the initial panic, tension in the stadium eased somewhat when medical staff gave a thumbs-up toward the bench, signaling that the situation was under control.

Jamal Musiala then left the pitch on his own feet with the help of doctors and teammates, and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye came on in his place. Notably, this was the first match for Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in the summer. He had assisted Musiala’s goal and now also played an important role in protecting his teammate’s health.

Management’s Statement and Other Injuries

Speaking to journalists in the mixed zone after the match, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl offered a reassuring update on the player’s condition: “The most important thing is that he is fine!” However, the press conference also focused on other personnel concerns within Vincent Kompany’s squad, not just Musiala’s condition.

Defender Konrad Laimer was forced to leave the pitch just ten minutes after kickoff because of pain in his leg. Max Eberl gave a cautious assessment when discussing Laimer’s injury. According to the official, the player had taken a heavy knock and his leg quickly swelled up. He was therefore substituted as a precaution, although it is not yet possible to say exactly how long his recovery will take.